ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvin, CA

Vehicle involved in pursuit with Arvin PD before deadly crash on Herring Rd

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKpbg_0kHsBmZ300

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night on Herring Road, killing one passenger, was involved in a brief pursuit with Arvin police before officers called it off, according to the Arvin Police Department and California Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old woman died in the single-vehicle crash Saturday on Herring Road in Arvin at 8:46 p.m. None of the four people in the vehicle wore seatbelts, according to CHP.

Skateboarder, 13, killed in Highway 33 crash

Interim Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour told 17 News the driver of a 2006 Infiniti drove past an Arvin police officer “in a reckless manner” without lights at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by the California Highway Patrol as Romieo Narvaez, 22. He was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries, according to CHP.

Three others in the vehicle were ejected when the vehicle crashed and overturned. One of the passengers — Alondra Alvarez, 20 — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers began a pursuit, but called it off after three minutes because of high speeds and road conditions at the time, Ghazalpour said.

6 killed in Tulare, including teen mother and 6-month-old baby, sheriff says

According to Ghazalpour, the vehicle crashed at Herring Road west of Edison Road about a half hour after Arvin officers ended their pursuit.

California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez told 17 News CHP is investigating the cause of the crash and has not determined if any charges will be brought.

Ghazalpour said Arvin police would seek evading arrest charges against Narvaez.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP investigates fatal crash involving Bakersfield police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At around 2 a.m., Bakersfield police officers chased a stolen car speeding down Weedpatch Highway. According to police, the driver was 21-year-old Michael Stephens. Stephens then crashed the car and was taken into custody, police said. After the chase ended, dispatchers received a call about a separate crash involving a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Many unanswered questions loom over fatal crash involving BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are still more questions than answers tonight after a fatal car crash involving Bakersfield police officers Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m., involving two Bakersfield police officers and two passengers in a vehicle on their way home from work on South Vineland and Muller roads. The area is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man killed when he tried to beat train in Shafter: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) Around 4:43 p.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train on Poplar Avenue at Highway 43, according to CHP. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a man inside with fatal injuries. The investigation...
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed in crash identified by coroner

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — One woman is dead and another is injured after allegedly crashing into multiple trees, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD said they received a report of a single-vehicle car crash on Kratzmeyer Road and Santa Fe Way on January 20, 2023, just after 12 a.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One person dead in crash with train: KCFD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is confirmed dead in a vehicle and train collision in the Shafter area, according to the Kern County Fire Department. There was only one occupant in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 4:43 […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Shooting in Wasco leaves boy, 16, with major injuries: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting near 6th Place and Cedar Avenue in Wasco left a 16-year-old boy with major injuries. The sheriff’s office said deputies received a call for shots fired at 4:48 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a male wounded at the scene. He was taken […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Local attorney releases statement regarding fatal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The law office Chain Cohn Clark released a statement regarding a fatal crash following a Bakersfield Police Department pursuit Thursday morning southeast of Bakersfield and north of Lamont. The statement released by Matt Clark and Chris Hagan from the law office is as follows: “The incident that occurred in the early […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Highway 178 open through the canyon after rock slide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page all lanes of Highway 178 are open through the canyon following a rock slide. Caltrans District 6 tweeted Friday night that all lanes are now open and the incident on the CHP page has cleared. On Wednesday around 9 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in California City

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A woman was severely injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday in California City, police said. The crash happened at around 5:45 p.m. in the 9300 block of North Loop Boulevard, officials said. The California City Police Department said officers located a woman, identified as Yardley Yolanda Rojas, 41, […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk 82-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Johnnie O’Neal, 82. O’Neal was last seen Friday on 8th Street, according to BPD. He is considered at risk because of his age and medical conditions. The police department said O’Neal is described as 5 feet and 2 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hwy 178 in the canyon expected to fully reopen Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Caltrans has been working to repair the damage from a rockslide on Highway 178 in the canyon and officials expect the roadway to be fully reopened by Friday evening. Highway 178, remains closed as of Thursday night after a rockslide Wednesday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, the rockslide happened […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

California City police looking for alleged hit-and-run suspect and car

California City, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspected car and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash hitting a 41-year-old woman Wednesday night. California City Police Department said on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 5:45 p.m.,...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy