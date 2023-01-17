ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: In supposed rivalry game, Indiana men’s basketball was stone cold

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Of all the iconic college basketball rivalries in the Illinois-Indiana-Kentucky tri-state area, this is arguably one of them. It’s unclear how much animus Indiana actually feels toward Illinois, but on Thursday night the Hoosiers disposed of the Illini 80-65 with all the cold, clinical precision of a distant work acquaintance.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s basketball looks to exorcise road demons against Illinois Thursday night

Nov. 18, 2022: Indiana men’s basketball’s first and only away win this season. The 81-79 victory came as an early-season test at now-No. 8 Xavier University, highlighted by a combined 53 points from senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and graduate guard Xavier Johnson. A Hoosier win at the rowdy Cintas Center was an encouraging sight for a team that had many road struggles of its own last year, finishing the season 3-8 in that category.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana track and field host annual Gladstein Invitational Friday afternoon

Indiana track and field held its annual Gladstein Invitational, an indoor meet on Friday. Nine schools and unattached athletes competed in a multitude of track and field events. Friday’s events included long-distance runs, hurdles and an indoor-only weight throw event. The Hoosiers started the competition on the women’s side...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana softball adds Ella Carter to 2023 signing class

On Thursday, Indiana softball head coach Shonda Stanton announced infielder Ella Carter as a member of the 2023 signing day class. Carter will join four other 2023 recruits who signed back in November. "Throughout the recruiting process, Ella presented herself as one of the most mature and coachable athletes I...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Suspect in racially motivated bus stabbing seeking insanity defense

The suspect in last week's racially motivated bus stabbing is seeking an insanity defense. Bloomington resident, Billie Davis, allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old Asian student on Bloomington transit bus 1777, on Jan. 11. According to a probable cause affidavit, surveillance footage from the bus shows Davis unfolding a pocketknife as the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

LETTER: I went to a Listening Session hoping to be heard, I came out of it feeling ignored

Interested in writing a letter to the editor or guest column to the Indiana Daily Student? Check out our guidelines and submission details here. I will not beat around the bush; the so-called Listening Session held by the College of Arts and Sciences on Thursday, the one set up to discuss the recent murder attempt made against an Asian-American student on a Bloomington bus, was one of the worst experiences I have ever had during my time at Indiana University.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Experience Maya Culture in Bloomington at the Artistic Maya Cultural Festival

The Viva! Maya Culture Festival of Poetry and Music, an opportunity to experience authentic creative arts works of the Maya culture, will be hosted in Bloomington from Wednesday to Sunday. The Viva! Maya Culture Festival is a collaborative effort with ÓperaMaya, a poetry and musical arts organization based in Mexico....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy