ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

FEMA helping Jan. 12 tornado survivors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - FEMA is meeting with the Jan. 12 severe storm and tornado survivors to help jumpstart their recovery. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are going door-to-door in neighborhoods impacted by the storms to help individuals apply for FEMA assistance. DSA personnel can help survivors apply for assistance, update a FEMA application and answer questions about federal assistance.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Disaster assistance available for Fayette, 6 other Georgia counties

Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in seven area counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center...
GRIFFIN, GA
WALB 10

Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes

ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators

There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. Lowndes County Bird Supper returns to help bridge the gap between the community and state...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Be on the lookout for fraud surrounding recent tornadoes in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are warning Georgians of potential home repair fraud, insurance scams, price gouging and other schemes following the recent tornadoes and severe storms that moved throughout the state. The Price Gouging Statute was invoked when Gov. Brian Kemp...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Georgia Officials Warn Residents of Home Repair Fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDEF) — Georgia residents should be aware of home repair fraud that may occur following damaging storms, Attorney General Chris Carr said in a press release. Some things to look out for are insurance scams, price gouging and other schemes, which are common following the recent severe storms.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gov. Kemp celebrates Georgia’s economic growth

Governor Brian Kemp is celebrating Georgia’s economic development over the second half of the 2022 calendar year. More than 17,000 jobs were created with businesses investing over $13 billion in the state. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, areas outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region accounted for...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters

Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Sunday could be a stormy day for SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Potentially strong to severe storms are possible on Sunday. Widespread rain is expected late Saturday through Sunday. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected through the weekend.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy