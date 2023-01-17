Read full article on original website
FEMA helping Jan. 12 tornado survivors
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - FEMA is meeting with the Jan. 12 severe storm and tornado survivors to help jumpstart their recovery. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are going door-to-door in neighborhoods impacted by the storms to help individuals apply for FEMA assistance. DSA personnel can help survivors apply for assistance, update a FEMA application and answer questions about federal assistance.
Disaster assistance available for Fayette, 6 other Georgia counties
Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in seven area counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center...
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes
ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
Georgia approves unemployment assistance for 7 counties affected by severe storms, tornadoes
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor announced Wednesday that workers in seven Georgia counties may be eligible for unemployment assistance to make up for work compensation lost during Jan. 12′s severe storms. Those who live in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup counties are eligible...
‘It’s from God:’ Neighbors grateful for federal assistance in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been almost a week since hundreds of folks in Spalding County had their world torn a part by straight line winds and a tornado that touched down on January 12. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Elizabeth...
How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators
There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. Lowndes County Bird Supper returns to help bridge the gap between the community and state...
Be on the lookout for fraud surrounding recent tornadoes in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are warning Georgians of potential home repair fraud, insurance scams, price gouging and other schemes following the recent tornadoes and severe storms that moved throughout the state. The Price Gouging Statute was invoked when Gov. Brian Kemp...
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
Pay boosts, refunds and increased school spending dominate Georgia budget week hearings
Investing more in Georgia's schools, health care and state employees were dominant themes during annual budget hearings conducted at the state Capitol this week, as lawmakers begin working on Gov. Brian Kemp's $32.5 billion spending proposal for the next fiscal year. Many leaders of Georgia's executive and judicial branch offices...
'A disaster' | Cleanup could take months after tornadoes devastated Spalding County, officials say
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five days since tornadoes roared across north Georgia and metro Atlanta. Residents in the Griffin and Spalding County area are feeling overwhelmed after government officials announced Tuesday that clean up could take months. One Griffin couple is feeling the pressure after they received...
Federal Funding Made Available to Georgia as President Declares Major Disaster
President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Georgia and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12, 2023. The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals...
Georgia Officials Warn Residents of Home Repair Fraud
ATLANTA, Ga. (WDEF) — Georgia residents should be aware of home repair fraud that may occur following damaging storms, Attorney General Chris Carr said in a press release. Some things to look out for are insurance scams, price gouging and other schemes, which are common following the recent severe storms.
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
Gov. Kemp celebrates Georgia’s economic growth
Governor Brian Kemp is celebrating Georgia’s economic development over the second half of the 2022 calendar year. More than 17,000 jobs were created with businesses investing over $13 billion in the state. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, areas outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region accounted for...
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters
Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
Sunday could be a stormy day for SWGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Potentially strong to severe storms are possible on Sunday. Widespread rain is expected late Saturday through Sunday. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected through the weekend.
