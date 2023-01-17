ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Man killed in car crash on Chicago's NW Side

CHICAGO - A driver was killed in a singe-car crash in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood Friday night. Police say a man driving a BMW northbound in the 1900 block of Ashland Avenue when he swerved to avoid a vehicle and struck a pillar just after 10 p.m. The BMW then struck...
CHICAGO, IL
Virgil "The Web Designer" Griffin

Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.

On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
GLENVIEW, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
CHICAGO, IL
Virgil "The Web Designer" Griffin

15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in Chicago

A young child, age 15, was taken into custody and charged with many counts of felony theft on January 16, 2023, in connection with a robbery that took place on the northwest side of Chicago. The event took place when the youngster and three other suspects allegedly approached a victim, demanded their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. The boy was the only suspect to survive the attack.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said. Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man arrested for fleeing in Niles following traffic stop

NILES, Ill. — A man was arrested after fleeing from police in Niles and subsequently crashing early Friday morning. Just after 1:45 a.m. an Niles police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2018 Cadillac XT5 in the 7100 block of North Caldwell Avenue. Police said the vehicle did not stop and was last seen traveling eastbound on Estes at a high-rate of speed.
NILES, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 46, wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 46-year-old was outside around 10:42 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when a white four-door sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said. The man was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police

CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

AirTag on victim’s key ring leads Chicago cops to armed robbers, prosecutors say

Chicago — Two parolees are in custody after Chicago police tracked a robbery victim’s stolen AirTag to locate them in a stolen getaway car, prosecutors said. Giovanni Hernandez and Timothy Evangelio, both 24, were ordered held without bail on Friday afternoon by Judge Maryam Ahmad. The Illinois Department of Corrections is also moving to revoke both men’s parole status.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver dies in fiery crash after running stop sign in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man who ran a stop sign was struck by a semi and died in a fiery pin-in crash early Thursday in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 37-year-old was driving his vehicle around 1:18 a.m. in the 100 block of South Avenue D when he ran a stop sign and was struck by a semi, becoming pinned, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

