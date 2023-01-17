The first 2023 World Cup event for wheelchair fencing, or parafencing, as it’s called in the US, was held in Leesburg last weekend. Over the course of three days filled with lunging, shouts, and the clank of swords, the international athletes, including 19 Americans, competed for qualifying points to determine how many slots each country gets at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. It was the first competition of its kind to be held in the US in more than two decades.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO