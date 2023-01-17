Read full article on original website
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Washingtonian.com
Leesburg Hosts the First U.S. Parafencing World Cup in Decades
The first 2023 World Cup event for wheelchair fencing, or parafencing, as it’s called in the US, was held in Leesburg last weekend. Over the course of three days filled with lunging, shouts, and the clank of swords, the international athletes, including 19 Americans, competed for qualifying points to determine how many slots each country gets at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. It was the first competition of its kind to be held in the US in more than two decades.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Montgomery | Shopping mall in Maryland
Westfield Montgomery is an upscale shopping center located in Bethesda, Maryland, on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway. The mall opened in March 1968, with three anchor stores and 58 small stores. The first anchors were the Hecht Company, Garfinckel's, and Sears. One of the small stores was the Bond Stores outlet. In the mid-1970s expansion, $4.5 million was spent on 155,000 square feet for the Woodward & Lothrop store and 60,000 square feet to build 40 additional stores. In the October 1991 renovation, Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel stores entered the mall.
Washingtonian.com
Is Georgetown Now Actually . . . Cool?
Georgetown may have plenty of restaurants, but it’s been decades since the neighborhood was a hip place to go out. With a few notable exceptions, talk about its dining scene in recent years has mostly centered around which celeb was spotted at Cafe Milano or Fiola Mare and whether Baked & Wired is better than Georgetown Cupcake (obviously it is). Rightly or wrongly, Georgetown has been stuck with a reputation for tourists and college kids and the kind of people who go to Sally Quinn dinner parties.
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia
Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
Washingtonian.com
8 Fun Food Events Around DC
The Washington DC Pancakes and Booze Art Show will visit Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave., NW) on Thursday, January 19. Starting at 7 PM, guests can sample free, all-you-can-eat pancakes while exploring the work of over 100 local artists. The 21+ event will also feature drinks, live music from local DJs, and live body painting. General admission is $20.
bethesdamagazine.com
In MoCo’s comedy desert, new Gaithersburg club aims to be an oasis of laughs
Ken Watter and Irwin Weinstein, two comics, met about 15 years ago at a stand-up comedy event. For years the duo shared a dream of opening a comedy club. Now they have turned that dream into a reality in Montgomery County, and are helping local nonprofits in the process. Starting...
mocoshow.com
Chef Tony’s at Amalfi “Quietly” Opened on Thursday
In November we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant, now known as Chef Tony’s at Amalfi, has “quietly” reopened, according to a social media post by the restaurant.
dcnewsnow.com
Ballet Dancer in Hagerstown One of 80 Ambassadors in World for Ballet Program
Rylee Armstrong is one of 80 girls in the world to serve as ambassador for the Brown Girls Do Ballet program. Armstrong, who represents the state of Maryland, said her mission is to show all Black and brown girls alike that they, like anyone else, can do ballet. Ballet Dancer...
Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services store gets upgrade
ROCKVILLE, Md. — One of the oldest and busiest Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in Montgomery County is re-opening after getting an upgrade. Montgomery County's Department of Alcohol Beverage Services is set to re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, "Oak Barrel & Vine," at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
5 Fun Date Ideas in Washington DC
Planning a special weekend getaway to the Capital with your loved one? If you’re searching for a few fun date ideas in Washington DC - you’ve reached the right place. Our capital is home to world-class attractions that can create unforgettable memories for you and your special someone. From playing Mini Golf in a very special place, cozying up in a wine bar, going on a cool brewery tour or a romantic hike, there’s something for everyone.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Center at Pentagon City | Shopping mall in Virginia
Very close to the Pentagon is a great place to go shopping, the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. One of its biggest advantages is that you can easily get there by subway from Washington, which makes it one of the shopping centers with the most visitors. In its facilities there is also the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel and several restaurants. There are two department stores: Macy's and Nordstrom as well as dozens of internationally recognized fashion brands.
mocoshow.com
Montrose Alcohol Beverage Services Location to Reopen as ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Later This Month
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, “Oak Barrel & Vine,” at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The celebration and ribbon cutting will occur in front of the store, located at 1205-B Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center in Rockville. County Executive Marc Elrich, other elected officials and alcohol industry representatives plan to attend the opening.
wypr.org
Maryland college savings board chair resigns after parents' Annapolis protest of financial snafu
Joseph Dubsky, a freshman at the University of Maryland, College Park campus said he's concerned that without access to the state's college savings plan he might drop out of school. His father, Michael Dubsky, joined him for a rally in Annapolis, Maryland on January 19th, 2023. Editor's Note: Since this...
The richest person in McLean is giving millions away
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
Rockville house fire causes road closures
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A house fire that broke out Friday night in Rockville, Maryland caused roads to close. Police claim the roadways are shut down at Fletcher and Broadwood at Baltimore Road. Anyone traveling in the area was asked to seek an alternate route due to a heavy firefighter...
Maryland inauguration draws overflow crowd with diverse backgrounds
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The inauguration of Wes Moore as the first black governor in Maryland history drew an overflow crowd Wednesday that filled the street for a full city block beyond the state house. The adjacent lawyer’s mall was also filled to capacity with ticketed guests. Many other...
NBC Washington
2 Armed Carjackings in 1 Week Cause Concern in Downtown Silver Spring
Twice in the past week criminals have pulled out guns and stolen cars from drivers in busy downtown Silver Spring. A woman said she was horrified witnessing an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store on Thayer Avenue about 6:45 p.m. Thursday. “They walked past my...
mocoshow.com
Ten Montgomery County Restaurants Currently Participating in Winter Restaurant Week
Winter Restaurant Week runs from January 16 to January 22, with ten Montgomery County restaurants participating. Founding Farmers, J. Hollinger’s, Lia’s, all three Matchbox locations, Morton’s, Spanish Diner, The Daily Dish, and Dish & Dram will be the participating MoCo restaurants. Per the Metropolitan Restaurant Week website:
mocoshow.com
Progress at 8787 Georgia Ave, Site of Upcoming MOM’s Organic Market
Back in September 2020, we reported on MOM’s Organic Market signing a lease with Bozzuto Development Co. and Stonebridge to take over the previous Montgomery Planning headquarters in Silver Spring. Since then construction has been ongoing at the new development, with plenty of progress as the new development moves closer towards its Fall 2023 expected delivery date (additional photos and video below).
