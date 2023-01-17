ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Washingtonian.com

Leesburg Hosts the First U.S. Parafencing World Cup in Decades

The first 2023 World Cup event for wheelchair fencing, or parafencing, as it’s called in the US, was held in Leesburg last weekend. Over the course of three days filled with lunging, shouts, and the clank of swords, the international athletes, including 19 Americans, competed for qualifying points to determine how many slots each country gets at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. It was the first competition of its kind to be held in the US in more than two decades.
LEESBURG, VA
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Montgomery | Shopping mall in Maryland

Westfield Montgomery is an upscale shopping center located in Bethesda, Maryland, on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway. The mall opened in March 1968, with three anchor stores and 58 small stores. The first anchors were the Hecht Company, Garfinckel's, and Sears. One of the small stores was the Bond Stores outlet. In the mid-1970s expansion, $4.5 million was spent on 155,000 square feet for the Woodward & Lothrop store and 60,000 square feet to build 40 additional stores. In the October 1991 renovation, Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel stores entered the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
Washingtonian.com

Is Georgetown Now Actually . . . Cool?

Georgetown may have plenty of restaurants, but it’s been decades since the neighborhood was a hip place to go out. With a few notable exceptions, talk about its dining scene in recent years has mostly centered around which celeb was spotted at Cafe Milano or Fiola Mare and whether Baked & Wired is better than Georgetown Cupcake (obviously it is). Rightly or wrongly, Georgetown has been stuck with a reputation for tourists and college kids and the kind of people who go to Sally Quinn dinner parties.
WASHINGTON, DC
tourcounsel.com

Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia

Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

8 Fun Food Events Around DC

The Washington DC Pancakes and Booze Art Show will visit Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave., NW) on Thursday, January 19. Starting at 7 PM, guests can sample free, all-you-can-eat pancakes while exploring the work of over 100 local artists. The 21+ event will also feature drinks, live music from local DJs, and live body painting. General admission is $20.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Chef Tony’s at Amalfi “Quietly” Opened on Thursday

In November we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant, now known as Chef Tony’s at Amalfi, has “quietly” reopened, according to a social media post by the restaurant.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters

Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
BOWIE, MD
offMetro.com

5 Fun Date Ideas in Washington DC

Planning a special weekend getaway to the Capital with your loved one? If you’re searching for a few fun date ideas in Washington DC - you’ve reached the right place. Our capital is home to world-class attractions that can create unforgettable memories for you and your special someone. From playing Mini Golf in a very special place, cozying up in a wine bar, going on a cool brewery tour or a romantic hike, there’s something for everyone.
WASHINGTON, DC
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Center at Pentagon City | Shopping mall in Virginia

Very close to the Pentagon is a great place to go shopping, the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. One of its biggest advantages is that you can easily get there by subway from Washington, which makes it one of the shopping centers with the most visitors. In its facilities there is also the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel and several restaurants. There are two department stores: Macy's and Nordstrom as well as dozens of internationally recognized fashion brands.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Montrose Alcohol Beverage Services Location to Reopen as ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Later This Month

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, “Oak Barrel & Vine,” at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The celebration and ribbon cutting will occur in front of the store, located at 1205-B Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center in Rockville. County Executive Marc Elrich, other elected officials and alcohol industry representatives plan to attend the opening.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in McLean is giving millions away

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
MCLEAN, VA
WUSA9

Rockville house fire causes road closures

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A house fire that broke out Friday night in Rockville, Maryland caused roads to close. Police claim the roadways are shut down at Fletcher and Broadwood at Baltimore Road. Anyone traveling in the area was asked to seek an alternate route due to a heavy firefighter...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Progress at 8787 Georgia Ave, Site of Upcoming MOM’s Organic Market

Back in September 2020, we reported on MOM’s Organic Market signing a lease with Bozzuto Development Co. and Stonebridge to take over the previous Montgomery Planning headquarters in Silver Spring. Since then construction has been ongoing at the new development, with plenty of progress as the new development moves closer towards its Fall 2023 expected delivery date (additional photos and video below).
SILVER SPRING, MD

