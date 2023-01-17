Read full article on original website
Related
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
CNET
The Price of These Jabra Elite Active Earbuds Was Just Slashed in Half
It's difficult to think of earbuds that can beat out AirPods, but that's exactly what we found when we tried out the Jabra Elite Active 65t. When the earbuds first came to market in 2018, they fared better in sound quality than AirPods. The sporty earbuds came to the market...
CNET
Refurb Blowout at Woot Offers iPad Deals From Just $120 for a Limited Time
Apple iPads are powerful, sleek devices that come packed with features, and several models have earned spots on our list of the best tablets over the years. However, Apple's popular tablets have one major drawback: They're pricey. But if you don't mind a few imperfections, a refurbished model can be a great way to save some dough.
CNET
Apple M2 Pro and Max Chips Repeat a Successful Upgrade Strategy
With its M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, Apple is repeating a strategy that worked well for its earlier M1 designs. By grafting some extra circuitry onto an efficient chip foundation, Apple can offer a significant upgrade to its new M2-based MacBook Pro laptops without a full chip overhaul. Apple...
CNET
Upgrade Your Audio With Discounts on Bose Soundbars, Surround Speakers and More
When it comes to quality speakers, Bose is a trusted name with a reputation for excellence -- which usually comes at a premium price. If you're looking to upgrade your home audio, you can save some serious cash during the Bose Home Audio sale happening at Amazon. Grab Bose soundbars, surround speakers and more at discounts of up to 29%. These offers expire tonight, Jan. 20, so be sure to get your order in before then if you want to snag deals on sweet audio upgrades.
CNET
What's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries Online? We Do the Math
In an earlier edition of We Do the Math, I calculated whether it's cheaper to buy groceries in the store or have them delivered. Ordering your weekly groceries online is a clear time-saver and more convenient, and, as it turns out, isn't much more expensive, either. Amazon, Target and Walmart are three of the most budget-friendly grocery retailers in the US, and since each one offers national delivery to most zip codes, I set out to find out which of the three is the cheapest place to buy groceries online.
CNET
Save Big With Refurbished LG C2 OLED TVs -- Today Only
OLED TVs have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to their superior picture quality, but the cost of a TV boasting an OLED display can be prohibitively expensive for a lot of us. If you've been searching for solid deals on OLED TVs, checkout the one-day sale happening at Woot. You can snag refurbished models of the LG C2 Series Evo Gallery Edition OLED 4K smart TV, named one of our best smart TVs for 2023, in sizes ranging from a humble 42 inches to a massive 77-inch screen with prices starting at just $640. This sale expires tonight -- if it doesn't sell out first -- so grab one while you can if you're open to a refurb.
CNET
Today Is Your Last Chance to Shop Best Buy's Huge 4-Day Tech and Home Sale
Best Buy is currently running a colossal four-day sale on tech, home and fitness gear, but the sale is due to come to a close tonight. If you're in the market for some upgrades, Best Buy's latest sale lets you grab what you need at a discount -- but only for a few more hours.
CNET
Don't Miss Your Chance to Snag a Lifetime Microsoft Office License for Just $30
Microsoft's Office suite of apps is so ubiquitous, with pretty much every school and business using it, you might not realize quite how much it can cost. If you wanted to install Word, Excel, Outlook and other Office programs on your personal computer, it can get pretty pricey. Your options...
CNET
4 Places You Should Always Avoid Putting Your Amazon Alexa Speaker
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When it comes to where to put your Amazon Echo speaker in your home, the options are nearly endless, from your kitchen counter to your living room shelf or your bedside table. But what you might not know is that there's also some places you should never put your Alexa smart speakers and smart displays, due to both privacy risks and the potential for damaging your Echo.
CNET
4 Reasons Why You Need to Keep Your Amazon Alexa Device in the Living Room
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you've got a living room, you probably spend a lot of time there and that makes it the perfect home for your Amazon Echo gadgets. And while you may use Alexa to play music or even act as a home security camera, there are several other benefits to keeping an Amazon Alexa device in the living room.
CNET
Why You Should Download Google Maps Offline Before a Trip (and How to Do It)
Shortly after the new year, my friends and I got lost while driving back to our Airbnb near Yosemite National Park in Northern California. A major snowstorm swept through the Sierra Nevada mountain range, shutting down many busy highways and smaller roads. We decided to take a shortcut to get there sooner (not a smart decision), but soon realized we weren't going the right way. To top it off, there wasn't any cell service, so we couldn't use Google Maps to navigate.
CNET
Boost Your VPN Speeds With These 7 Tips
Let's face it: Using a virtual private network will slow down your internet -- often by 50% or more. It's the nature of how VPNs work, and there's really no way around it. However, there are a few things you can try to get the fastest possible speeds out of your VPN connection.
CNET
Best High-Tech Ski Gear for 2023
You'll be hard-pressed to find sports that have cooler gadgets and tech than skiing and snowboarding. What makes it even better is that there's such a wide range of equipment to choose from, including action cameras like GoPro to new goggles, helmets, gloves and ski-friendly accessories for iPhone and Android devices, as well as ski clothing that features high-tech material. This can make shopping for the best ski accessories a chore, which is where this list comes in.
CNET
Best Gifts Under $250 for 2023
Giving a thoughtful gift has more power than you can quantify or even put into words. It's a way to say "I'm thinking of you," and "You're special to me." If you're looking to truly wow someone in your life with a great present and you have a budget of $100 to $250, we have some gift ideas for your loved ones.
CNET
Google Maps Lets You Blur Your Home. Here's Why You Should
If you've ever used the Street View feature in Google Maps, you know that you can enter pretty much any address and check out a recent image of that location, whether it's a business, government building or residence. It's useful for knowing what building or landmark to look for when you arrive, but Street View also makes it easier for stalkers or criminals to plan their way inside your home.
CNET
Grab DeWalt Tools for Your Next Project at Up to 63% Off
Let's face it, maintenance projects crop up everywhere. That's why it's a good idea for homeowners to invest in a solid toolkit for when things inevitably go wrong around the house. Whether your tools have taken a beating and need to be replaced or you're filling your toolbox up for the first time, quality gear often costs a premium. If you're in the market for a new set (or just need to replace a few accessories), Amazon has select DeWalt tools discounted by up to 63% right now, making it that much easier to acquire the right tools for your next project.
CNET
Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar for 2023
There are plenty of features you'll want to look out for when it comes to soundbars, but by far the most popular and requested by CNET's readers us is Dolby Atmos audio. Like DTS:X, Dolby Atmos differs from standard surround sound by adding height to your music and movies for a more dynamic and immersive listening experience. The best Dolby Atmos soundbars deliver exceptional audio that often stacks high above the competition.
CNET
Can Your Home Security Cameras Be Hacked? Here's How to Protect Yourself
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Installing an internet-connected security camera in your house won't necessarily bring a wave of hackers to your Wi-Fi network -- but it also has happened before. For...
Comments / 0