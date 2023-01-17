Read full article on original website
Man, baby found dead inside burning apartment building in Sartell
A man and a baby have been confirmed dead following an apartment fire in Sartell Thursday night. The fire happened at an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Ave. E. just after 8 p.m., with Sartell Police Department saying the entire building was evacuate. Firefighters found the body...
Sheriff: Father, son arrested during attempted burglary in Chisago County
CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- A father and son have been arrested after they were caught in the middle of an attempted burglary, officials say.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a man in Nessel Township, who said motion sensor cameras captured a picture of a person walking on his property. He owned a barn and a canopy tent, where he stored some of his belongings.Deputies arrived at the address to find a car at the end of a long driveway with a person inside, who said he was waiting for his father to come back with a can of gas, as they'd run out.The sheriff's office says deputies saw foot tracks leading up and down the driveway and into the barn. There was property stacked up, waiting to be removed, officials say.Deputies found the father hiding in the snow after 30 minutes. The father and son were eventually taken into custody and are both on probation for previous crimes."Take your kid to work day is on April 27 this year," the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said. "Take your kid to crime day doesn't exist."
Family offering 30k reward for information on missing Bryce Borca
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of missing 23-year Bryce Borca is offering a cash reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. Borca was last seen nearly three months ago in Eagan after leaving a friend’s house around 2 a.m. in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road on Sunday, October 30.
Driver arrested after police chase, driving wrong way on highway in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle after leading police on a chase and driving the wrong way on a highway in Brooklyn Center, according to authorities. The chase began Thursday evening after deputies with the Minnesota State Patrol pursued the driver...
UPDATE: Monticello Shooting Suspect Arrested
The suspect in a Monticello shooting that hospitalized a man has been found and arrested. Around 8:30 on Monday night, Wright County authorities were called to a campsite in Monticello where they were informed of a reported shooting. When they arrived they found Monticello resident 44-year-old Jade Nickels laying on the roadway near the park.
Multiple Injuries in Tuesday Crash in Sherburne County
Five people were injured when two cars collided early Tuesday afternoon in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that around 1:40 PM, a mini-van that was southbound on Highway 25 collided with a westbound passenger car at the intersection with Sherburne County Road 3 in Palmer Township. The driver...
Osceola community rallies around business owners after fire downtown
(FOX 9) - For the last nine years, the Red Bird Music Store has been a staple in downtown Osceola, Wisconsin. But now the only part of it left standing is the front facade. "I was meaning to downsize. and my friend said 'what a dramatic way to downsize'. It's done. It's done. I now have to start over," said owner Bob Brace.
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
Police officer hit by car while clearing debris off roadway in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Police are reminding motorists to pay attention to emergency vehicles after a police officer was hit by a car Monday night in Coon Rapids.The Coon Rapids Police Department says the officer was stopped on a roadway with the squad car's emergency lights activated, investigating property damage and cleaning up debris around 8:40 p.m. when another vehicle hit the parked squad car. The vehicle also hit the police officer.The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the police, CRPD says.
Officials: Suspect who shot teen at St. Paul rec center is a city employee
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man accused of shooting a teen boy in the head at a St. Paul rec center on Wednesday afternoon is a city employee who worked at the center, city officials said Thursday. Police swarmed the Jimmy Lee Rec Center off Lexington Avenue North, along with...
Wrong-way driver in stolen car causes havoc, carjacks truck, is subdued and taken into custody
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- There were some dangerous moments in the North Metro last night, as a suspect allegedly stole one vehicle and carjacked another. They then drove erratically and into oncoming traffic at various times, resulting in a number of close calls."I saw a lot of police lights go past my window and about the fourth or fifth car, I had to get up and look," said Teri Hulke.Hulke and her roommate Careshia Benjamin live at Ryan Creek Manor in Brooklyn Center. What they saw outside their apartment building Thursday night was the end of a police chase that had many...
MnDOT clears Minneapolis homeless encampment connected to deadly shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - MnDOT crews have cleared a homeless encampment in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood that was connected to a deadly shooting last week in Minneapolis. A MnDOT spokesman tells FOX 9 that the encampment near Currie Park had become "a critical safety concern following a fatal shooting late last week." After posting notice, the encampment was cleared Wednesday morning.
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a Maple Lake man who died after he was struck by a motorist. Scott Hollencamp, 36, was standing on the right shoulder on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township on the evening of Jan. 3., having got out of his car when it became stuck in a ditch due to snowy and icy road conditions.
WATCH: Brooklyn Park police use PIT maneuver to stop driver in stolen vehicle
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Traffic cameras captured a chaotic chase in the north metro Tuesday evening.A white car is seen heading down Highway 81 in Brooklyn Park with part of its bumper hanging off.Police tried to ram the driver off the road, but he just kept going and tried to take an exit – so police rammed him again by using the PIT maneuver, ending the chase for good.Police say the suspect was wanted for threatening to shoot people in a parking lot, and they think he carjacked the vehicle he was driving.
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses
MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota
MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
No charges considered for North High principal Friestleben, Hennepin Co. Attorney says
Family of slain North High quarterback demands criminal probe into principal's actions. On the first day of trial for the alleged gunman accused of murdering a star Minneapolis North High student-athlete, the victim’s family is demanding authorities criminally investigate the school’s popular principal for her role in the tragic events of February 9, 2022.
