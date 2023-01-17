ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

SBI, CMPD Investigating An Officer-Involved Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers say they called around 1 p.m. to a home on Billings Park Drive for an involuntary commitment due to a person in mental health crisis. Police say that while officers were drafting paperwork for the involuntary commitment, multiple 911 calls for the same home were made for a domestic violence incident and an Assault With a Deadly Weapon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Neighbors On High Alert After Mail Carrier Is Robbed, Kidnapped In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte neighborhood is on high alert after a mail carrier was robbed and kidnapped while on his delivery route. According to a police report, the 66-year-old man told authorities he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening while he was delivering mail along Candlewood Drive near South Blvd around 6:30pm. He says someone in a car pulled up next to him, pulled out a gun, and robbed him of his cell phone and an Arrow key. The mailman told police the suspect then kidnapped him and later dropped him off.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Alexander County

Jason Elliott-Dani Koscheek, age 43 of Hickory, was arrested Thursday evening by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Koscheek was released from custody under a secured bond of $8,500 with a court date set for Monday, Janauary 23rd in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police

A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Man Facing Murder Charge In Bessemer City

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte man is behind bars in Gaston County accused of killing a man Friday morning in Bessemer City. Detectives say Chavis Davis of University City is charged with first degree murder of Matthew Watkins of Cherryville. Gaston County Police say they were called to...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
860wacb.com

Charges Against Taylorsville Man Include Assault On Unborn Child

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year old Buddy Allen Bentley of Taylorsville Wednesday evening. He was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under the age of 12 and assault on an unborn child. Bentley is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A February 21st court date is scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Man Arrested By Iredell County Deputies

On Sunday, January 15, Iredell County Sheriff Deputies responded to a location on Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point in reference to shots fired . It was reported that the male subject shot several rounds toward another vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and was able to...
STONY POINT, NC
WSPA 7News

19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte man charged with Gaston County man's death, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police say two arrests came from a homicide investigation that started Friday morning. The department said they were called to a home along Peggy Drive near Lucille Road in Bessemer City at 8 a.m. The call was in reference to a possible cardiac arrest, but investigators said evidence on the scene suggested a homicide had occurred. 20-year-old Matthew James Watkins of Cherryville was identified as the victim.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property

A shooting incident in Hickory has resulted in a man being arrested. 32-year-old Aron Marqulle Mutz of Hickory was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by Hickory Police officers. He’s charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mutz is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $225,000.
HICKORY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Sheriff: Two suspects face drug trafficking charges after ICSO investigation

Two suspects, including a verified gang member, face felony drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Scottie Lewis Pawelski, 26, of Lipton Lane, Statesville, and Barbara Danielle Alexander, 33, of Parsonville Road, Purlear, in a news release Friday morning.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Inmate booked Sunday dies at Uptown detention center: Sheriff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was booked Sunday at the Uptown detention center died Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Correctional officers responded to the incident around 5 a.m. where an inmate was found in a housing unit unresponsive., The inmate, 49-year-old Bryon Miller, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy