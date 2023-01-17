Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
SBI, CMPD Investigating An Officer-Involved Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers say they called around 1 p.m. to a home on Billings Park Drive for an involuntary commitment due to a person in mental health crisis. Police say that while officers were drafting paperwork for the involuntary commitment, multiple 911 calls for the same home were made for a domestic violence incident and an Assault With a Deadly Weapon.
wccbcharlotte.com
Neighbors On High Alert After Mail Carrier Is Robbed, Kidnapped In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte neighborhood is on high alert after a mail carrier was robbed and kidnapped while on his delivery route. According to a police report, the 66-year-old man told authorities he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening while he was delivering mail along Candlewood Drive near South Blvd around 6:30pm. He says someone in a car pulled up next to him, pulled out a gun, and robbed him of his cell phone and an Arrow key. The mailman told police the suspect then kidnapped him and later dropped him off.
Shooting leads to arrest of men with drugs, stolen gun in Asheville, police say
A Wednesday evening shooting led to the arrest of two men in Asheville.
One dead following hit-and-run in Boiling Springs, police say
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Boiling Springs Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that left one person dead. Police said the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Woodland Avenue. At the scene, police found a crash involving a vehicle and...
WLOS.com
UPDATE: Woman surrenders, arrested as suspect in shooting at Asheville apartment complex
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In an update Friday night, Jan. 20, just before 8 p.m., Asheville Police Department said officers arrested a suspect in a shooting at Deaverview Apartments that took place late Thursday night. APD officers responded to a call for a gunshot wound Thursday at 11:54 p.m....
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Alexander County
Jason Elliott-Dani Koscheek, age 43 of Hickory, was arrested Thursday evening by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Koscheek was released from custody under a secured bond of $8,500 with a court date set for Monday, Janauary 23rd in Taylorsville.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police
A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Man Facing Murder Charge In Bessemer City
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte man is behind bars in Gaston County accused of killing a man Friday morning in Bessemer City. Detectives say Chavis Davis of University City is charged with first degree murder of Matthew Watkins of Cherryville. Gaston County Police say they were called to...
860wacb.com
Charges Against Taylorsville Man Include Assault On Unborn Child
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year old Buddy Allen Bentley of Taylorsville Wednesday evening. He was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under the age of 12 and assault on an unborn child. Bentley is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A February 21st court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Arrested By Iredell County Deputies
On Sunday, January 15, Iredell County Sheriff Deputies responded to a location on Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point in reference to shots fired . It was reported that the male subject shot several rounds toward another vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and was able to...
19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend At Kings Mountain Gas Station Denied Bond
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at a gas station in Kings Mountain is denied bond during a court appearance Friday. Police say they arrested Timothy Parson during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Dixon School Road and I-85. The passenger, identified as Tracy...
Charlotte man charged with Gaston County man's death, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police say two arrests came from a homicide investigation that started Friday morning. The department said they were called to a home along Peggy Drive near Lucille Road in Bessemer City at 8 a.m. The call was in reference to a possible cardiac arrest, but investigators said evidence on the scene suggested a homicide had occurred. 20-year-old Matthew James Watkins of Cherryville was identified as the victim.
1 dead in Asheville shooting; suspect arrested
One person died following a shooting Wednesday night in Asheville.
CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property
A shooting incident in Hickory has resulted in a man being arrested. 32-year-old Aron Marqulle Mutz of Hickory was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by Hickory Police officers. He’s charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mutz is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $225,000.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Two suspects face drug trafficking charges after ICSO investigation
Two suspects, including a verified gang member, face felony drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Scottie Lewis Pawelski, 26, of Lipton Lane, Statesville, and Barbara Danielle Alexander, 33, of Parsonville Road, Purlear, in a news release Friday morning.
‘Out of a scary movie’: Postal worker kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, CMPD report says
CHARLOTTE — A postal service employee was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report. It happened on Candlewood Drive, which is in a neighborhood near South Boulevard in south Charlotte. According to the report, a mailman was robbed while delivering packages to homes there. A...
Inmate booked Sunday dies at Uptown detention center: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was booked Sunday at the Uptown detention center died Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Correctional officers responded to the incident around 5 a.m. where an inmate was found in a housing unit unresponsive., The inmate, 49-year-old Bryon Miller, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes […]
