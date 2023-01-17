ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

onthebanks.com

Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Michigan State

Rutgers (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) The Big Ten gauntlet is full of statement games for all teams involved. On Thursday, both Rutgers and Michigan State will enter one as they both look to keep pace in the conference race. How To Watch, Listen,...
EAST LANSING, MI
onthebanks.com

1/19/23 Rutgers @ Michigan State: Game Preview

Tonight, No. 23 Rutgers visits Michigan State in East Lansing, a place where the Scarlet Knights have never won. But there’s reason to believe that can’t change tonight. While Rutgers is on a two-game winning streak, the Spartans have dropped two straight. The magnitude of this game can’t be overstated. With a win, Rutgers stays firmly in second place in the Big Ten, and a loss puts Rutgers back into the big pack of Big Ten teams vying for the double bye.
EAST LANSING, MI

