Federal Way, WA

Ms.Ellsworth
3d ago

Although this man was considered homeless he still had family somewhere.Someone has lost a son,brother,uncle,father we need to pray for their loss.And hopefully the person/person's responsible for this are caught!!

KOMO News

Four-vehicle crash in Kent kills 1, sends 2 more to hospital

KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital in Kent on Saturday. According to Puget Sound Fire, the collision occurred on the 1900 block of Central Avenue South. PSF first tweeted about the crash at 11:05 a.m.
KENT, WA
mltnews.com

Kent man jailed after residential burglary in Brier

A Kent man was booked into Snohomish County Jail earlier this week after Brier police spotted him and another man allegedly burglarizing a Brier residence, then leaving the scene. According to Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist, at around 6:45 a.m. Jan. 16, a Brier police officer noticed a truck parked...
BRIER, WA
KOMO News

Person injured in drive-by shooting at Des Moines sports bar

DES MOINES, Wash. — A person was injured in a drive-by shooting at a sports bar in Des Moines late Thursday night. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to the La Familia Sports Bar, located on the 22800 block of Pacific Highway South, for reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
DES MOINES, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood driver injured after car struck by semitruck in Bothell

A 42-year-old Lynnwood man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Friday after the car he was driving was struck by a semitruck in Bothell, the Washington State Patrol said. The truck was eastbound on 192nd Street Southwest just after noon when the driver — a 36-year-old Darrington man...
BOTHELL, WA
q13fox.com

Man accused in Renton shooting spree facing attempted murder charges

RENTON, Wash. - The man accused of going on a shooting spree in Renton just under a week ago now faces charges of attempted murder. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says that it rush-filed the charges Wednesday afternoon. Mamadou Diallo is faces one count of first-degree assault and two...
RENTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

License plate readers to be installed in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Automated license plate reading cameras will be installed in parts of Tukwila. The Tukwila Police Department said it will install 35 cameras to reduce crime and help locate missing people. The cameras take photos of vehicles’ license plates. If a stolen car or one associated with...
TUKWILA, WA

