Ms.Ellsworth
3d ago
Although this man was considered homeless he still had family somewhere.Someone has lost a son,brother,uncle,father we need to pray for their loss.And hopefully the person/person's responsible for this are caught!!
KOMO News
Four-vehicle crash in Kent kills 1, sends 2 more to hospital
KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital in Kent on Saturday. According to Puget Sound Fire, the collision occurred on the 1900 block of Central Avenue South. PSF first tweeted about the crash at 11:05 a.m.
Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas
Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.
Tacoma police seek man suspected of several bank robberies
Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for a pair of bank robberies. On Dec. 13, the man entered Umpqua Bank at 1201 South Pearl Street, where he handed the teller a note demanding cash. The man is also the suspect...
q13fox.com
Trio tied to armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County arrested
KING COUNTY - Bellevue police have arrested three men accused of a two-month-long crime spree, spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole during violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies. Over 100 pages in court documents, say Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval...
mltnews.com
Kent man jailed after residential burglary in Brier
A Kent man was booked into Snohomish County Jail earlier this week after Brier police spotted him and another man allegedly burglarizing a Brier residence, then leaving the scene. According to Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist, at around 6:45 a.m. Jan. 16, a Brier police officer noticed a truck parked...
KOMO News
Person injured in drive-by shooting at Des Moines sports bar
DES MOINES, Wash. — A person was injured in a drive-by shooting at a sports bar in Des Moines late Thursday night. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to the La Familia Sports Bar, located on the 22800 block of Pacific Highway South, for reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
kentreporter.com
Police searching for suspects who robbed Federal Way nail salon at gunpoint
Federal Way Police are searching for two suspects who robbed employees and customers at a Federal Way nail salon at gunpoint. At about 2:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, two male suspects robbed the Perfect Nails and Spa near the 2100 block of SW 336th Street, according to a Federal Way Police report.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood driver injured after car struck by semitruck in Bothell
A 42-year-old Lynnwood man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Friday after the car he was driving was struck by a semitruck in Bothell, the Washington State Patrol said. The truck was eastbound on 192nd Street Southwest just after noon when the driver — a 36-year-old Darrington man...
myeverettnews.com
In 4 Hours, Everett Police Make Over A Dozen Arrests In Evergreen Way Emphasis
On Thursday (January 19th), the Police Department in Everett, Washington conducted a 4-hour Emphasis on Evergreen Way in south Everett. The operation ran from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM and was centered on the area stretching south on Evergreen Way for three blocks from Casino Road. It extended north...
More info released on carjacking suspect shot, killed by Lake Stevens police
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Jan. 13, 2023. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) released more information on its investigation into the deadly Lake Stevens police shooting last week. The incident began after the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a...
1 hurt when gunfire erupts outside Des Moines sports bar
DES MOINES, Wash. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting at a Des Moines Bar Thursday night. Police were called to La Familia Sports Bar at 22855 Pacific Highway at 11:45 p.m. Neighbors say they heard about 30 gunshots. Detectives say a car was traveling southbound...
q13fox.com
Man accused in Renton shooting spree facing attempted murder charges
RENTON, Wash. - The man accused of going on a shooting spree in Renton just under a week ago now faces charges of attempted murder. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says that it rush-filed the charges Wednesday afternoon. Mamadou Diallo is faces one count of first-degree assault and two...
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests domestic violence suspect after 5-hour standoff in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Police arrested a domestic violence suspect after a five-hour standoff near Sunset Beach Friday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sent out an alert on Twitter that they had responded to a residence on E. Olympic Palisades Dr. for reports of a domestic violence assault.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
Tukwila Police will install 35 automated license plate reading cameras
The Tukwila Police Department will install 35 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in the city to reduce crime and locate missing people, police announced this week. Police say that while the cameras can read license plates, they “do not collect personally identifiable information, such as photos of drivers or occupants.”
q13fox.com
2 men shot, killed in South Seattle, feet away from terrified residents of encampment
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood early this morning. Two men were shot in a car just after midnight near a homeless encampment at Fifth and S Michigan St. Some camp residents were just feet away from the victims and said they heard around seven shots.
License plate readers to be installed in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. — Automated license plate reading cameras will be installed in parts of Tukwila. The Tukwila Police Department said it will install 35 cameras to reduce crime and help locate missing people. The cameras take photos of vehicles’ license plates. If a stolen car or one associated with...
2 dead after car runs red light, crashes, erupts in flames in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two people have been killed in a fiery crash in Tacoma and two others were hurt. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the fatal crash shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Two cars were involved. Police believe the two people who were killed, along with a...
FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist
FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual (or individuals) responsible for the arson of two HEARTS Pregnancy Aid in Everett last summer, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to a suspect’s identification and arrest. “Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment...
Woman helping friend in wheelchair sees man steal her car in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood
SEATTLE — On Thursday morning, Tam O'Donnell went over to her friend's house in the Ravenna neighborhood to drive her friend, who is in a wheelchair, to the hospital. O'Donnell left her car running while she went inside to help her friend get to the car. While the two...
