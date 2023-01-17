Four officers sent to hospital after being attacked by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four officers at the Marcy Correctional Facility were sent to St. Luke’s Medical Center after an attack from an inmate on Friday, January 6.

According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA), an inmate was being escorted by staff to be observed after he made threats to hurt himself.

While walking, the inmate hit an officer in the face. During the attack, NYSCOPBA says that the inmate then hit a sergeant and three other officers in the face and as a result, OC spray was administered by staff but had no effect.

The inmate was placed in a body hold and forced to the ground. While he was on the ground, the inmate kicked, punched and spit at staff, according to NYSCOPBA. Staff was finally able to get the inmate under control and put him into restraints where he was then put in an observation cell.

After the incident, four officers were taken to St. Luke’s Medical Center to be treated for head, neck, back and hip injuries. They did not go back on duty that day.

Two sergeants were injured in their face, hand and eye, but remained on duty.

“The new year is starting off just like last year ended – countless attacks on staff that cause serious enough injuries that treatment is needed at outside hospitals. This is going to continue until the New York State Legislature realizes that their failed policies like the HALT Act, have only made our correctional facilities more dangerous. Prior to HALT, the facilities were already unsafe. All they have done is create an explosion of violence that comes at the expense of the men and women who work in the facilities and that is unacceptable.” – stated Bryan Hluska, NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President.

