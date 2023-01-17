Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center
BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
whdh.com
MGH Back Bay HealthCare Center employee arrested
BOSTON (WHDH) - An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, the hospital said. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave.
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
Pedestrian, driver dead following hit-and-run crash in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH — The pedestrian and driver involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash in New Hampshire earlier this week are dead, according to the Manchester Police Department. The pedestrian, Michael Vigneault of Manchester, 35, was hit by a dark-colored, four-door hatchback while trying to cross Union Street at 6:20...
whdh.com
Man accused of killing Concord, NH couple indicted on multiple murder, evidence falsification charges
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Indictments against the man accused of killing a Concord, NH couple in April 2022 have been handed down by a grand jury. In an announcement, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office detailed how Logan Clegg was indicted on multiple murder and evidence falsification charges in connection with the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
whdh.com
MGH Back Bay HealthCare Center medical assistant accused of raping patient
BOSTON (WHDH) - A medical assistant at the Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arraigned on a rape charge and is on administrative leave pending the investigation, the DA said. Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of rape and...
Social media tributes to Ana Walshe follow grisly depiction of mother’s murder
COHASSET, Mass. — Friends of Ana Walshe are choosing to remember the positive memories they have of her following horrifying details about the mother of three’s murder. Brian Walshe, 47, was brought back into a Quincy District courtroom Wednesday morning to face upgraded charges of murder and improper transport of a body.
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her body
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her remains after using his son’s iPad to research the best ways to get rid of a body, prosecutors said in court, prosecutors said Wednesday. Brian Walshe, 47, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Veteran in Crisis Takes Own Life Inside Garage at Jamaica Plain VA Hospital Friday
Earlier today at approximately 15:35 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from the Veteran’s Suicide Hotline after a man who was in distressed called. In the call to the Hotline, the man stated that he was going to shoot himself and take his own life. As Boston Police Officers responded from District E-13, they were alerted that Veteran’s Affairs Police Officers were already on the scene and had made contact with the man in a white Toyota pickup truck.
whdh.com
Man arrested for smashing doors of the MBTA Transit Police Department
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested Thursday for smashing the doors of the MBTA Transit Police Department. Police say 45-year-old Michael Williams of Boston was bashing out the doors at South Station just as officers were having role call. Multiple officers ran outside and took Williams into custody. (Copyright...
WCVB
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case
QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
Wife & her boyfriend targeted by Boston man in murder-for-hire
A man from Boston was arrested, for allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer, to murder his wife, and her boyfriend, whom she had left him for.
whdh.com
MLK III joins discussion about cannabis industry equity Roxbury Community College
BOSTON (WHDH) - Martin Luther King III joined national and international industry leaders for a town hall at Roxbury Community College aimed at making surer there’s representation, justice, and equity in the fast-growing cannabis industry. “If we start correctly with equity and inclusion, then it really does benefit the...
whdh.com
Palmer man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
(WHDH) — Wayne Doyle of Palmer has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game. Doyle opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He purchased his winning ticket at...
whdh.com
MGH medical assistant placed on administrative leave after being accused of raping patient
BOSTON (WHDH) - A medical assistant at the Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly sexually assaulting a patient. Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of rape and indecent assault. He was ordered held...
whdh.com
Ana Walshe’s friend: Husband deserves ‘isolation’
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A friend of Ana Walshe is speaking out after gruesome allegations were read aloud in court as the husband of her friend, Ana, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with her disappearance. Brian Walshe was ordered held without bail Wednesday in Quincy District Court,...
whdh.com
WATCH: Roslindale pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Roslindale pizza shop was robbed at gunpoint. The crime, caught on surveillance video, occurred at the Arboretum Pizza Grill on Friday afternoon. Video shows the masked gunman wearing pink gloves walk into the store around 4:30 p.m., brandish a firearm, and rip...
whdh.com
Final leg of storm system brings colder temps, some snow showers as towns in northern Mass. and southern NH dig themselves out
Heavy, overnight snow and rain gave way to frigid temperatures and snow showers Friday as the second part of this week’s storm system got underway. Light to moderate snow continued to fall from Worcester County to parts of the South Shore throughout the day, while the Cape and South Coast continued to deal with rain as temps remained just above freezing.
Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
