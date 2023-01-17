ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center

BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MGH Back Bay HealthCare Center employee arrested

BOSTON (WHDH) - An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, the hospital said. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
FRANCONIA, NH
whdh.com

Man accused of killing Concord, NH couple indicted on multiple murder, evidence falsification charges

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Indictments against the man accused of killing a Concord, NH couple in April 2022 have been handed down by a grand jury. In an announcement, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office detailed how Logan Clegg was indicted on multiple murder and evidence falsification charges in connection with the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

MGH Back Bay HealthCare Center medical assistant accused of raping patient

BOSTON (WHDH) - A medical assistant at the Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arraigned on a rape charge and is on administrative leave pending the investigation, the DA said. Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of rape and...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Veteran in Crisis Takes Own Life Inside Garage at Jamaica Plain VA Hospital Friday

Earlier today at approximately 15:35 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from the Veteran’s Suicide Hotline after a man who was in distressed called. In the call to the Hotline, the man stated that he was going to shoot himself and take his own life. As Boston Police Officers responded from District E-13, they were alerted that Veteran’s Affairs Police Officers were already on the scene and had made contact with the man in a white Toyota pickup truck.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested for smashing doors of the MBTA Transit Police Department

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested Thursday for smashing the doors of the MBTA Transit Police Department. Police say 45-year-old Michael Williams of Boston was bashing out the doors at South Station just as officers were having role call. Multiple officers ran outside and took Williams into custody. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case

QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

MLK III joins discussion about cannabis industry equity Roxbury Community College

BOSTON (WHDH) - Martin Luther King III joined national and international industry leaders for a town hall at Roxbury Community College aimed at making surer there’s representation, justice, and equity in the fast-growing cannabis industry. “If we start correctly with equity and inclusion, then it really does benefit the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Palmer man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize

(WHDH) — Wayne Doyle of Palmer has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game. Doyle opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He purchased his winning ticket at...
PALMER, MA
whdh.com

Ana Walshe’s friend: Husband deserves ‘isolation’

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A friend of Ana Walshe is speaking out after gruesome allegations were read aloud in court as the husband of her friend, Ana, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with her disappearance. Brian Walshe was ordered held without bail Wednesday in Quincy District Court,...
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Roslindale pizza shop robbed at gunpoint

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Roslindale pizza shop was robbed at gunpoint. The crime, caught on surveillance video, occurred at the Arboretum Pizza Grill on Friday afternoon. Video shows the masked gunman wearing pink gloves walk into the store around 4:30 p.m., brandish a firearm, and rip...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Final leg of storm system brings colder temps, some snow showers as towns in northern Mass. and southern NH dig themselves out

Heavy, overnight snow and rain gave way to frigid temperatures and snow showers Friday as the second part of this week’s storm system got underway. Light to moderate snow continued to fall from Worcester County to parts of the South Shore throughout the day, while the Cape and South Coast continued to deal with rain as temps remained just above freezing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy