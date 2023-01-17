ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The American Express Purse, Prize Money And Field

By Mike Hall
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCSWv_0kHs9exq00

After a two-tournament spell in Hawaii, the PGA Tour moves back to mainland US and California’s PGA West for The American Express, the first of three consecutive tournaments in the Sunshine State and the start of the West Coast Swing.

Last year, Hudson Swafford won the tournament in extremely tight circumstances . Indeed, nine players were firmly in contention with just three holes remaining before the American’s eagle on the 16th was followed up with a birdie on the 17th to help him close out a two-shot victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jN029_0kHs9exq00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swafford isn’t eligible to defend his trophy because of his involvement in LIV Golf , meaning the door is open for a new champion in 2023. To say there are some strong contenders would be an understatement. Five of the world’s top 10 play – Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris.

Of those, Scheffler is the highest-ranked, but there’s little doubt Rahm is currently in the best run of form. His victory in the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago was his third in his last six appearances. Who’s to say he won’t make it four in seven this week, particularly as he won the tournament in 2018?

Scheffler, perhaps. The Masters champion has three consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour and will be confident of improving on his best finish of third in the 2020 tournament. Cantley, meanwhile, has finished in the top 10 in his last three American Express appearances and will fancy his chances of claiming his first win since claiming his second successive BMW Championship title in August.

The eye-catching talent in the field doesn’t end there. American Express ambassador Tony Finau has been racking up victories of his own in recent months, most recently in November’s Cadence Bank Houston Open. Meanwhile, last week’s Sony Open victor, Si Woo Kim, is a former winner of The American Express – the Korean won by a shot in 2021 .

There are other former champions in the field, too - 2020 winner Andrew Landry plays, while Adam Long, who claimed victory the year before him also participates. Jason Duffner, who won in 2016, and two-time winner Bill Haas, also appear this week. Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, who triumphed in 2011 and American Charley Hoffman, who won five years before him, complete the list of former winners in the field.

Players are competing for a purse of $8 million, with the winner claiming $1.44m.

Below is the complete field and prize breakdown for the 2023 American Express.

The American Express Prize Money 2023

The American Express Field 2023

  • Albertson, Anders
  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Barnes, Erik
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Blair, Zac
  • Block, Michael
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Burmester, Dean
  • Burns, Sam
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Cantlay, Patrick
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Cook, Austin
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Davis, Cam
  • Day, Jason
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • English, Harris
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gordon, Will
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hahn, James
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Harman, Brian
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Huh, John
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knowles, Philip
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kodaira, Satoshi
  • Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, Danny
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Muñoz, Sebastián
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • Pak, John
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rahm, Jon
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Rose, Justin
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Sabbatini, Rory
  • Schauffele, Xander
  • Scheffler, Scottie
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Semikawa, Taiga
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Steele, Brendan
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Streb, Robert
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Suh, Justin
  • Surratt, Caleb
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van Rooyen, Erik
  • Vegas, Jhonattan
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Wiebe, Gunner
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Cameron
  • Young, Carson
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Yuan, Carl
  • Zalatoris, Will

Where Is The 2023 American Express Golf Tournament?

The tournament is being held at PGA West in La Quinta, California. The action takes place at the Stadium Course, a Pete Dye-designed effort. It features an island green on the 17th, much like another Dye course, TPC Sawgrass.

Who Is Playing In The American Express?

There is a strong field for the 2023 tournament. It features five of the world's top 10 and a host of former champions. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris are some of the standout names. Spaniard Rahm is looking for his second American Express title to add to the one he won in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

2023 American Express: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times

The PGA Tour heads back to the continental U.S. this week for the 2023 American Express in La Quinta, Calif. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. With the year-opening Hawaii swing in the books, the PGA Tour’s annual California swing is set to begin with the American Express. The tournament is played across three different courses in La Quinta: PGA West’s Nicklaus and Dye courses and La Quinta C.C.
LA QUINTA, CA
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2023 American Express

The PGA Tour is back in the continental United States for the first time in 2023, and GolfWRX is back inside the ropes to show you what the pros are playing!. The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, California, is the backdrop for the first event of the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing. We have four general galleries, 11 WITBs — including Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns — and a bevy of special galleries this week, with custom putters aplenty.
LA QUINTA, CA
golfmagic.com

American Express Golf Betting Tips: Jon Rahm to continue hot streak on PGA Tour

Jon Rahm starts a warm 6/1 favourite at this week's The American Express on the PGA Tour, but deservedly so, according to GolfMagic Editor Andy Roberts. Rahm not only won this tournament in 2018 in a playoff over Andrew Landry, but he arrives in southern California in the form of his life having won three of his last five starts around the world.
LA QUINTA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style

In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
GolfWRX

‘Grim it and trim it, baby!’ – John Daly and his son feature in hilarious new Manscaped commercial

Even at 56 years old, former PGA Tour superstar John Daly continues to move the needle in the sport. We’ve most recently seen Daly playing in the PNC Championship with his son, John Daly II (Little John), going head-to-head with Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie. The Daly duo won the event in 2021, which put the golf world on notice to the talent of “Little John”, who is currently a Sophomore at Arkansas University where his old man played college golf.
Golf Channel

Field, format for LPGA's Tournament of Champions celebrity event

The LPGA season gets underway this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It’s an early start to the season, with the LPGA’s second event not set to take place until Feb. 23-26 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf

The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ

Tee times, groupings announced for 64th playing of the American Express

Tee times and groupings for this year's playing of the American Express have been released. Due to the pro-am format and three courses, a cut will not be made until completion of play on Saturday. Also on Tuesday, American Express ambassador Tony Finau addressed the media at PGA WEST. The...
Sporting News

The American Express 2023 Golf Tournament: PGA expert betting predictions and three top 20 winning picks for the Desert Classic

Celebrity golf takes center stage this week with the LPGA in Orlando starting their season with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Pro-Am and the PGA Tour playing The American Express in LaQuinta, California. The annual trek to the desert from Hollywood, known by man as the 'Desert Classic,' used to be hosted by Bob Hope. Well, “hope” is the modern theme of this four-day shootout.
golfmagic.com

PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!

There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Golf Digest

Superstroke Zenergy putter grip took three years and over 450 pros to make

Superstroke’s first new putter grip project in more than three years wasn’t just about shape enhancements or color patterns or even durability. It was all about that, yes, but at its core, the new Zenergy grip platform was a search for how to instill confidence through feel. The...
Golf Digest

The $153 million question: Breaking down the PGA Tour’s response to LIV

If the LIV Golf brain trust put targets on its most desired defectors, Jon Rahm would be bigger than most. An international star who supports the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Ryder Cup stalwart and under-30 major-championship winner with two decades of competitive runway in front of him, Rahm would bring cachet—and the remaining years of major exemptions that come from his 2021 U.S. Open win.
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy