The American Express Purse, Prize Money And Field

After a two-tournament spell in Hawaii, the PGA Tour moves back to mainland US and California’s PGA West for The American Express, the first of three consecutive tournaments in the Sunshine State and the start of the West Coast Swing.

Last year, Hudson Swafford won the tournament in extremely tight circumstances . Indeed, nine players were firmly in contention with just three holes remaining before the American’s eagle on the 16th was followed up with a birdie on the 17th to help him close out a two-shot victory.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swafford isn’t eligible to defend his trophy because of his involvement in LIV Golf , meaning the door is open for a new champion in 2023. To say there are some strong contenders would be an understatement. Five of the world’s top 10 play – Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris.

Of those, Scheffler is the highest-ranked, but there’s little doubt Rahm is currently in the best run of form. His victory in the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago was his third in his last six appearances. Who’s to say he won’t make it four in seven this week, particularly as he won the tournament in 2018?

Scheffler, perhaps. The Masters champion has three consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour and will be confident of improving on his best finish of third in the 2020 tournament. Cantley, meanwhile, has finished in the top 10 in his last three American Express appearances and will fancy his chances of claiming his first win since claiming his second successive BMW Championship title in August.

The eye-catching talent in the field doesn’t end there. American Express ambassador Tony Finau has been racking up victories of his own in recent months, most recently in November’s Cadence Bank Houston Open. Meanwhile, last week’s Sony Open victor, Si Woo Kim, is a former winner of The American Express – the Korean won by a shot in 2021 .

There are other former champions in the field, too - 2020 winner Andrew Landry plays, while Adam Long, who claimed victory the year before him also participates. Jason Duffner, who won in 2016, and two-time winner Bill Haas, also appear this week. Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, who triumphed in 2011 and American Charley Hoffman, who won five years before him, complete the list of former winners in the field.

Players are competing for a purse of $8 million, with the winner claiming $1.44m.

Below is the complete field and prize breakdown for the 2023 American Express.

The American Express Prize Money 2023

The American Express Field 2023

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Barnes, Erik

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blair, Zac

Block, Michael

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Burmester, Dean

Burns, Sam

Byrd, Jonathan

Cantlay, Patrick

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Scott

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Muñoz, Sebastián

NeSmith, Matthew

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

Pak, John

Pendrith, Taylor

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Semikawa, Taiga

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Smalley, Alex

Steele, Brendan

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Surratt, Caleb

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Wiebe, Gunner

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Zalatoris, Will

Where Is The 2023 American Express Golf Tournament?

The tournament is being held at PGA West in La Quinta, California. The action takes place at the Stadium Course, a Pete Dye-designed effort. It features an island green on the 17th, much like another Dye course, TPC Sawgrass.

Who Is Playing In The American Express?

There is a strong field for the 2023 tournament. It features five of the world's top 10 and a host of former champions. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris are some of the standout names. Spaniard Rahm is looking for his second American Express title to add to the one he won in 2018.