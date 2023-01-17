ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

fox47.com

Former employee at gas station near 2020 double homicide talks Marcus Randle El trial

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Friday marked the end of the first week of the double murder trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Third day of double murder trial of former Badgers player brings surveillance footage

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with the 2020 murders of two Janesville women. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing

MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Badgers' trip to Northwestern canceled as Wildcats face COVID-19 issues

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers will have to wait a bit longer to get back on the court following Tuesday’s victory. Wisconsin’s game against Northwestern was canceled Thursday night due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wildcats’ program. The Wildcats’ game against Iowa on Tuesday was canceled due to “COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Sentencing brings relief, but not closure, to family of Brittany Zimmermann

MADISON, Wis. — It’s a day Brittany Zimmermann’s family has relived over and over: April 2, 2008. More than 14 years later, the family is finally getting justice for the 21-year-old they lost that day. The man who admitted to killing her inside her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Dane Co. board rejects proposed jail referendum

MADISON, Wis. — People in Dane County will not have the opportunity to vote on a proposed reconsolidated and renovation project for the Dane County Jail after the county board rejected a proposal to add a referendum for the project to the April ballot. The vote to ask voters...
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Fire department responds to gas leak at Madison East High School

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says it was called to East High School Thursday morning for a gas leak while students were briefly held outside of the building as a precaution. Firefighters were called to the school just before 8 a.m. for a report of a natural...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food. Janesville has blossomed to a population of about 66,000, thanks in part to continued economic growth like the new Hy-Vee in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

PHOTOS: Take a look at the new Union Commons dining space inside The University Club

MADISON, Wis. — The University Club at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to reopen Monday with a new casual dining option for the campus community. The club, which temporarily closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening under the management of the Wisconsin Union after the club’s board of directors voted to dissolve it and have the Union take over due to financial losses.
MADISON, WI

