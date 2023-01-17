McFarlane Toys dives in to the DC Multiverse once again as another member of The Batman Family arrives with The Signal. It is time for another member of the Batman Family to join your McFarlane Toys DC Comics Multiverse collection. We have already seen classic Bat-Family members with Batgirl, Damien Wayne, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Red Robin. Well, Duke Thomas has arrived as The Signal is ready to help stop the corruption of Gotham. Unlike the other members of the family, The Signal actually has metahuman power, giving his a little more advantage than the rest. Duke's bright yellow suit perfectly captures here, and he will come with his two Kamas as accessories. A nice amount of detail is showcased with The Signal, and he will be a nice addition to any Batman or DC Comics fans collection. Hopefully, with the arrival of Duke, newer Bat-family characters will also arrive, like Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown. Until then, DC Comics The Signal is priced at $19.99, is set for a March 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here and at other online retailers.

8 DAYS AGO