Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Over 60 women, children kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed -national broadcaster, govt
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern Burkina Faso last week have been freed, national broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina and the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Leslie Adler) Disclaimer. The above content...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine adviser tells allies to 'think faster' on military support
Jan 21 (Reuters) - A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Kyiv's allies to "think faster" about stepping up their military support, a day after they failed to agree on sending battle tanks coveted by Kyiv. HELICOPTER CRASH MEMORIAL. * A tearful Zelenskiy attended a memorial service to...
Peru grapples with 'nationwide chaos' as protests spread
LIMA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Peru's capital, Lima, awoke on Friday to find one of the city's most historic buildings burnt to the ground after another night of anti-government protests that extended across the country, as the president vowed to get tougher on "vandals." The destruction of the building, a...
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to the Nordic country’s issuing of permits for anti-Turkish protests. Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday the scheduled Jan. 27 visit by his Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson would not take...
Founder of Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries and his son released from prison
CAIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The founder and former CEO of Juhayna Food Industries and his son were released from prison in Egypt on Saturday after about two years in detention, according to a judicial source and a family member. The arrests of Safwan and Seifeldin Thabet two months apart...
Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
WELLINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chris Hipkins, who led New Zealand's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as the country's next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labour Party, the party said on Saturday. Hipkins is expected to be...
Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which...
UK junior doctors vote for strike action in England, union says
LONDON (Reuters) - Junior doctors in England have voted for strike action in a dispute over pay, HCSA, a hospital doctors' union, said on Friday. "This result underlines the huge anger among Junior Doctors at the staffing turmoil and years of pay decline they have been subjected to," HCSA President Dr Naru Narayanan said in a statemnt.
Militants attack police post in Pakistan, killing 2 officers
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants attacked a police checkpoint in northern Pakistan late Saturday, killing two officers and wounding another, authorities said. Police officer Tariq Khan said the gunmen fled after shooting three officers at the post in Zardad Dahri, which is in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He said two of the officers died before reaching the hospital while the third was being treated.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: No decision on German tanks for Kyiv
Jan 21 (Reuters) - No decision was reached by Western allies on a rapid shipment of German Leopard-2 battle tanks to Ukraine to boost its firepower for a possible spring offensive against Russian forces. WEAPONRY. * Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive...
US hands over to Mexico suspect in missing students case
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. authorities handed over a key suspect in the 2014 disappearance of 43 college students to Mexico, after the man was caught trying to cross the border Dec. 20 without proper documents. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute identified the man only by his first name, but...
Serbia: Ana Walshe's mother seeks official info about case
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The Serbian mother of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day and whose husband is charged with murder, will ask the United States for official information about her daughter’s disappearance, Serbia’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday. Milanka Ljubicic, the...
Pro-Kremlin channel Russia Today says France operation closing
(Reuters) - The French arm of the Russian state-owned RT television network said on Saturday it was shutting down after authorities used European Union sanctions to freeze its bank accounts. Late last February, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Union said it would ban Russia Today on the grounds...
Tearful Zelenskiy honours top Ukrainian officials killed in helicopter crash
KYIV (Reuters) -A tearful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attended a memorial service on Saturday to commemorate seven senior officials killed in a helicopter crash, a fresh blow to a nation already grieving its many war dead. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy and five other high-ranking ministry officials were killed...
Israelis press on with protests against new government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system, measures that opponents say imperil the country's democratic fundamentals. Israeli media, citing police, said some 100,000...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy honors those killed in helicopter crash
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an emotional meeting Saturday morning with the families of those who died in a helicopter crash earlier this week. Zelenskyy spoke with family members of seven of those killed in Wednesday's crash in the Brovary area of Kyiv, the capital...
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America's debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are “a very irresponsible thing to do” and risk creating a “self-imposed calamity” for the global economy.
