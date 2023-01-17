ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Water breaches berms in Seal Beach community, flooding some homes during high tide

By Tim Pulliam via
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsPbR_0kHs7NVh00

The rain may be over for now, but a community in Seal Beach is dealing with major flooding after water from the ocean rushed onto a few properties.

During high tide overnight, the water breached sand berms in the Surfside community. Residents woke up early Tuesday to find that flood waters had reached their homes.

"I woke up and looked out on the beach and the waves were coming up to the house... The whole street was flooded and we had water coming into our garage," said resident Brady Karich.

Crews estimate some homes received up to two feet of flooding.

Residents had put out sandbags in anticipation, but it was not enough.

"It's pretty wild. I expected this like two weeks ago when we had the bigger swell," said Matt Diebel. "It's kind of weird to see it happening now."

First responders said they expected a potential breach and had been monitoring the situation since Monday.

On Tuesday, crews were working to restore the sand berm with high tide expected to be more intense on Wednesday.

