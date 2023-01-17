Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
wearegreenbay.com
Local pantry in Green Bay being hit hard by high egg prices
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One place that’s hoping egg prices will crack soon is food pantries. One of them already feeling the pinch is Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay. “There are about 900 dozen eggs a week that we go through,” said executive director Craig Robbins.
wearegreenbay.com
Dates set for Winter Farmers Market in City of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series. According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
insideradio.com
Civic Media Flips WGBW Green Bay To Liberal Talk.
Civic Media continues to expand in Wisconsin, placing its liberal talk format on WGBW Green Bay (1590) and its corresponding translator, the Green Bay-licensed W250CV at 97.9. The company purchased the signals, along with WLAK Appleton-Oshkosh (1520) and the New Holstein, WI-licensed translator W230DA at 93.9, from Mark Heller for $937,000 in a deal announced in September 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
Farm Family: Paulie’s Chop Shop
(WFRV) – This week’s Farm Family opened a new butcher shop in Luxemburg. The owner, Paul Wery used several sources to fund the venture including Kickstarter and state grants. In this segment, he explains the need for more processors to strengthen the meat industry. Paulie’s Chop Shop has...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
WBAY Green Bay
Snow in the Green Bay area
U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Copper
Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks. Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh restaurant week highlights 33 local eateries providing unique meals for discounted prices
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – January 19 is the first day of Oshkosh’s restaurant week. The owner of one of the 33 participating restaurants says the week will satisfy Oshkosh residents’ tastebuds. “The things you can get here during restaurant week, like most restaurants, are not things you...
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate National Popcorn day with Menasha-based “Mike’s Popcorn”
(WFRV) – Celebrate National Popcorn day with Mike’s Popcorn. The family started serving up the treat in 1968. The business, based in Menasha, started with a small stand and has grown to a national brand. We get a taste of what makes them so successful, in this segment.
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Postpones Decision on Fleet Farm
Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council agreed Tuesday to establish a development agreement with Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to the city, but the details of that agreement have yet to be finalized. Fleet Farm wants to construct a 91,000-square-foot retail store with an automotive...
wearegreenbay.com
Marinette manufacturer “Winsert” looking to grow team
(WFRV) – They help engines run all over the world with their metal parts. Winsert in Marinette was named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year in 2022. Winsert provides corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant, and high temperature alloys for various applications within internal combustion engines, aerospace, power generation, emission controls, industrial valves, and food processing.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
wearegreenbay.com
How kids in the Fox Valley spent their snow day
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Many children in the Fox Valley had off school today for the snow. At Heesakker Park in Little Chute, families spent the day sledding down the hill. Village native Erica Daily took a half day at work so she could take her two children,...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Somebody knows something’: Parents of missing man in Marinette County speak out
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been nearly one week since 35-year-old Theodore W. Egge went missing in Marinette County, and his parents are speaking out. Local 5 News caught up with Ted and Roxanne Egge to talk about their feelings and what they think may have happened to their son.
WBAY Green Bay
Botz takes over Appleton East hoops program
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - From starring at Little Chute to reaching the Big Dance with the Green Bay Phoenix, it’s fair to say Turner Botz knows a thing or two about basketball. Now he’s passing the love for the game on to the next generation from the sidelines as a coach.
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Approves Development Terms for Downtown Project
The commitment would create the city’s eighth Tax Increment District. The Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved a development agreement Tuesday related to constructing a building for music performances and lessons in a vacant lot at the northeast corner of 3rd Avenue and Jefferson Street. Shirley Weese Young, who purchased...
