Green Bay, WI

WFRV Local 5

Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local pantry in Green Bay being hit hard by high egg prices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One place that’s hoping egg prices will crack soon is food pantries. One of them already feeling the pinch is Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay. “There are about 900 dozen eggs a week that we go through,” said executive director Craig Robbins.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dates set for Winter Farmers Market in City of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series. According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
MANITOWOC, WI
insideradio.com

Civic Media Flips WGBW Green Bay To Liberal Talk.

Civic Media continues to expand in Wisconsin, placing its liberal talk format on WGBW Green Bay (1590) and its corresponding translator, the Green Bay-licensed W250CV at 97.9. The company purchased the signals, along with WLAK Appleton-Oshkosh (1520) and the New Holstein, WI-licensed translator W230DA at 93.9, from Mark Heller for $937,000 in a deal announced in September 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Farm Family: Paulie’s Chop Shop

(WFRV) – This week’s Farm Family opened a new butcher shop in Luxemburg. The owner, Paul Wery used several sources to fund the venture including Kickstarter and state grants. In this segment, he explains the need for more processors to strengthen the meat industry. Paulie’s Chop Shop has...
LUXEMBURG, WI
wapl.com

Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly

We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Snow in the Green Bay area

U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Copper

Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks. Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Sturgeon Bay Postpones Decision on Fleet Farm

Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council agreed Tuesday to establish a development agreement with Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to the city, but the details of that agreement have yet to be finalized. Fleet Farm wants to construct a 91,000-square-foot retail store with an automotive...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Marinette manufacturer “Winsert” looking to grow team

(WFRV) – They help engines run all over the world with their metal parts. Winsert in Marinette was named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year in 2022. Winsert provides corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant, and high temperature alloys for various applications within internal combustion engines, aerospace, power generation, emission controls, industrial valves, and food processing.
MARINETTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

How kids in the Fox Valley spent their snow day

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Many children in the Fox Valley had off school today for the snow. At Heesakker Park in Little Chute, families spent the day sledding down the hill. Village native Erica Daily took a half day at work so she could take her two children,...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Botz takes over Appleton East hoops program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - From starring at Little Chute to reaching the Big Dance with the Green Bay Phoenix, it’s fair to say Turner Botz knows a thing or two about basketball. Now he’s passing the love for the game on to the next generation from the sidelines as a coach.
APPLETON, WI
Door County Pulse

Sturgeon Bay Approves Development Terms for Downtown Project

The commitment would create the city’s eighth Tax Increment District. The Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved a development agreement Tuesday related to constructing a building for music performances and lessons in a vacant lot at the northeast corner of 3rd Avenue and Jefferson Street. Shirley Weese Young, who purchased...
STURGEON BAY, WI

