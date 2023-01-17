ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Shorthanded Burros show plenty of effort in home loss

The Burroughs boys soccer team returned home after playing the last two games on the road to host Apple Valley. The shorthanded Burros put forth a valiant effort against the Sun Devils but lost 6-3 to fall to 0-4 in Mojave River League. Burroughs had only one substitution and created many chances against the Sun Devils but could not finish and had the ball not bounce their way. Head Coach Scott Craft spoke on his team’s performance and the effort they displayed.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros drop close game against Apple Valley at home

The Burroughs boys basketball team welcomed Apple Valley to its gym on Tuesday, January 17th in a Mojave River League game and when the final whistle was blown after 32 minutes of a hard fought close game, the Burros lost to the Sun Devils 74-69. The Burros and Sun Devils played three and half quarters in close that with each team staying within six points of each other. Apple Valley went on a run late in the fourth to create some separation from the Burros, but the home team continued to find a way back in but could not find the equalizer or retake the lead. The loss was the third straight for the Burros in Mojave River League, which sees them fall to fourth place. Head Coach Dr. Will Artis spoke about his team's loss.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs girls basketball bounce back for home win

The Burroughs girls basketball bounced back from the loss to Hesperia with a 51-39 win over Mojave River League opponent Oak Hills on Thursday, January 12th. The game between the Burros and Bulldogs was a battle for sole possession of second place in league. Head Coach Laura Larson spoke on her team’s performance in the win.
BURBANK, CA

