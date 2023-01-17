Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
wgbh.org
Public comments show deep divide on rent control in Boston
A GBH News review of public comments solicited by Boston City Hall shows a near split between those who favor reinstating rent control and those who oppose it. Rent control was outlawed by a statewide referendum in 1994, but Mayor Michelle Wu is preparing to ask state lawmakers to revise the law and allow cities to create their own policies. Such a change would need approval first from the Boston City Council, then from both the state Legislature and Gov. Maura Healey.
WBUR
Wu's rent control proposal is here — and taking criticism from both sides
Boston...
NHPR
New Massachusetts auditor to scrutinize state agencies, contractors with equity lens
Diana DiZoglio was worn in as the new state auditor, Wednesday in her hometown, at Methuen High School. Before her swearing in, DiZoglio said she wants to expand the role of the auditor beyond financial scrutiny, and to include a social justice and equity lens on her audits. DiZoglio explains how much help she's gotten during the transition from the now-former auditor, Suzanne Bump.
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
baystatebanner.com
Private schools part of city’s busing challenge
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday that one key to delivering city students to their schools on time rests with the cooperation the city receives from the more than 100 parochial, private and charter schools that also rely on bus service from Boston Public Schools. BPS is under pressure from...
The sky is the limit: Worcester trio opens private jet terminal at Bedford airport
Joshua Marc Hebert says the key to a successful business lies in the relationships built with people. For him and his private jet industry partners Anthony Tivnan and Gregory Belezerian, those relationships started in Worcester. ...
Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies
DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
WBUR
After nearly two decades, an iconic Cambridge nightclub reopens in Central Square
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Boston City Council voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery. We discuss the measures that were decided upon and what will happen next.
WBUR
Boston's efforts to provide reparations to Black Bostonians
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Boston City Council voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery. We discuss the measures that were decided upon and what will happen next.
Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on Boston signs?
BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come? "We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating...
WCVB
Hundreds in Massachusetts town fuming over massive property tax increase
LUNENBURG, Mass. — The assessor for the Massachusetts town of Lunenburg is receiving blowback from hundreds of angry residents over a massive increase in their property taxes. Some Lunenburg residents with lakefront homes in the town have seen their property value increase by 135%, and with tax bills due...
whdh.com
Bus Driver Hiring Woes Continue At MBTA
The MBTA is “not making the sort of progress we really want to see” in its efforts to recruit new bus operators, a top official said Thursday, describing ongoing challenges in one of several areas where staffing shortages have bled into service disruptions. About three dozen new bus...
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
wgbh.org
Commission rescinds Bay State College’s accreditation following claims of fraud
Bay State College, the for-profit college in Boston owned by Chinese investors, will lose its accreditation after former students complained that the school defrauded them. The New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE), announced its decision to withdraw Bay State’s accreditation in a statement posted on its website Monday.
wgbh.org
Co-founder of Embrace Boston on mixed reviews for King sculpture
Boston's newest piece of public art, which honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was met with mixed reactions after its recent unveiling. While some expressed confusion and distaste for The Embrace, others admired and celebrated the sculpture. The Rev. Liz Walker, co-founder and co-chair of...
hot969boston.com
Boston Road Rage is Bad, But It’s Not the Worst
Boston road rage incidents and our Masshole driving reputation have to be good enough to make the Top 10 in the country, right?. Wrong! For once, Boston misses the cut on a dubious Top 10 list. Granted, we’re No. 11, so we just barely missed the Top 10. But still, you gotta take those wins where you can get ’em!
