Maplewood, MN

Watch: Mini-pileup in Maplewood during slick morning conditions

By Tommy Wiita
 4 days ago

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured multiple cars piling up in Maplewood as rain and near-freezing conditions slicked up the roads Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The pileup happened on Hwy. 61 near Hwy. 36 during the early morning commute.

The video shows one truck sliding into the center median before coming to a step across the overtaking lane. About a minute later, a chain reaction crash is sparked when an oncoming vehicle strikes the crashed pickup.

The crash involved at least five vehicles, the video above shows.

Another MnDOT traffic camera shows a semi sliding across multiple lanes of traffic as it jackknifed due to slippery road conditions. A passing semi can be seen narrowly avoiding contact with the stalled semi.

It's unclear where the semi accident happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDEJc_0kHs5arS00

The State Patrol said from 9:30 p.m. Monday to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 113 crashes were reported and 14 of them resulted in injuries. Another 157 vehicles either spun out or went off the road, while five semis jackknifed.

No serious injuries were reported in any of the vehicle-related incidents.

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard said the Twin Cities had about 0.54 inches of rainfall Monday into the night hours. He said it's not a new thing to see rain in January, but said it hasn't fallen at the frequency it's showing so far this winter.

"January rain in Minnesota can indeed be considered a pretty extreme event when we look at the big picture," he said.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol and the Maplewood Police Department for more details on the crashes.

