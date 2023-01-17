Read full article on original website
Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People
Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
Buc-ee’s Update: One Step Closer to Construction in Amarillo
Great news for Buc-cee's fans in Amarillo. The dream of having this amazing store in Bomb City is one step closer. We have been on pins and needles since the announcement was made that Amarillo was getting a Buc-ee's. The Amarillo City Council voted for Buc-ee's on February 8, 2022, and it passed in a 5-0 vote.
Adios Wells Fargo In Amarillo? It’s A Definite Possibility.
It's one of the most recognizable logos in the world. The horses pulling the wagon across the plains. The moment you see it, your brain immediately thinks of just one thing. Over the last year or so, we've seen a some of the Wells Fargo branches in Amarillo close down, leaving only two branches still operating. Now, it's possible this was done simply because logistics dictated there was no need for more than two branches in city the size of Amarillo.
Amarillo, An Easy Way to Keep From Getting Sick This Cold Season
We are definitely in cold and flu season. You try to do anything you can to avoid getting sick. I mean it's never fun and if you can help avoid it why not?. My daughter has been giving my grandbaby elderberry syrup this season. When she asked her doctor if she is doing the right thing she was assured it was a good move.
If You Want To See A National Park Near Amarillo Prepare To Drive
If you love the great outdoors, you can't be upset about living in Texas. We've got everything from beautiful beaches to massive canyons; beautiful deserts and never ending forests. Which is why I'm shocked that Texas has a paltry number of national parks. If you're wanting to visit a national...
Bank At State National Bank Of Groom? You Need To Know This.
In a press release that was recently issued, the news that some changes were coming to State National Bank of Groom. If you bank there, here's what you need to know. The press release stated that State National Bank of Groom had been acquired by 5th Generation Holdings, INC. The announcement was made yesterday by State National Bank of Groom and their parent holding company, Groom Bancshares, INC.
BREAKING: Reported Explosion, Fire at Johnson Tank Farm Near Borger and Stinnett
Update posted by the High Plains Observer shows the scene. An update has been posted by officials with the Borger Complex. According to several sources and area emergency communications, there have been multiple reports of explosions at Phillip 66 Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County near FM1551 & Wilson. The...
One Person Dead After Semi Wreck on Amarillo Boulevard
Amarillo doesn't exactly hold the "Best Drivers" award. Driving can become second nature for a lot of people when in fact, driving can be a scary thing. One mistake when driving can be fatal. On Tuesday, January 17, at 9:17 PM the Amarillo Police Department responded to a call on...
Woman Arrested For Arson After Setting RV Ablaze in North Amarillo
A woman has been arrested on a charge of arson following a fire in north Amarillo. On January 16, Amarillo Fire Department was called out at 3:43 pm to a home in the 1900-block of NW 16th street. Officials with AFD say that upon their arrival, several unattached buildings and...
Over 8 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized By DEA on Bus in Amarillo
Seems like drug traffickers moving through the Northwest Texas area haven't been the brightest this month. A passenger on a greyhound bus in Amarillo was caught with nearly 9 pounds of cocaine in his luggage. After searching a greyhound bus stationed in Amarillo, Amarillo Police Department's K9 unit was able...
Who’s Running For Mayor Of Amarillo? Meet The Candidates…So Far
The big news towards the end of 2022 was that Mayor Ginger Nelson would NOT seek re-election for the Mayoral seat of Amarillo. That immediately sparked a ton of conversation as to who could, would, and should run for Mayor of our fair city. The speculation of who will probably run, and the chattering of those people want to throw their names in the hat continue.
Yes, Amarillo Has A Sister City In Ukraine. They Need Our Help.
Just in case you forgot, it was fairly recent that Amarillo decided to join up with a city in Ukraine and become sister cities. Our sister city is Dnipro. If that name looks familiar, it's because they made international headlines recently. There's a way for us to help our sister...
Remains Found Near Hope Road Have Finally Been Identified
The human remains discovered in December on Indian Hills Road near Hope Road have been identified. The Potter County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 4:40 pm. Someone had come across human remains. The human remains were found in an isolated area away from normal everyday traffic. This area is mainly used by utility contractors. When the remains were discovered the authorities were immediately called.
Here’s Some Advice: Don’t Have Inappropriate Relationships with Your Students
A teacher at a Dumas ISD middle school recently resigned after accusations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to a statement provided to our media partners MyHighPlains.com by Dumas school district, information regarding an improper relationship was received on or about Jan. 2. They began an investigation and law enforcement was informed of the allegations.
