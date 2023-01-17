ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Adios Wells Fargo In Amarillo? It’s A Definite Possibility.

It's one of the most recognizable logos in the world. The horses pulling the wagon across the plains. The moment you see it, your brain immediately thinks of just one thing. Over the last year or so, we've seen a some of the Wells Fargo branches in Amarillo close down, leaving only two branches still operating. Now, it's possible this was done simply because logistics dictated there was no need for more than two branches in city the size of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
Bank At State National Bank Of Groom? You Need To Know This.

In a press release that was recently issued, the news that some changes were coming to State National Bank of Groom. If you bank there, here's what you need to know. The press release stated that State National Bank of Groom had been acquired by 5th Generation Holdings, INC. The announcement was made yesterday by State National Bank of Groom and their parent holding company, Groom Bancshares, INC.
GROOM, TX
Over 8 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized By DEA on Bus in Amarillo

Seems like drug traffickers moving through the Northwest Texas area haven't been the brightest this month. A passenger on a greyhound bus in Amarillo was caught with nearly 9 pounds of cocaine in his luggage. After searching a greyhound bus stationed in Amarillo, Amarillo Police Department's K9 unit was able...
AMARILLO, TX
Who’s Running For Mayor Of Amarillo? Meet The Candidates…So Far

The big news towards the end of 2022 was that Mayor Ginger Nelson would NOT seek re-election for the Mayoral seat of Amarillo. That immediately sparked a ton of conversation as to who could, would, and should run for Mayor of our fair city. The speculation of who will probably run, and the chattering of those people want to throw their names in the hat continue.
AMARILLO, TX
Remains Found Near Hope Road Have Finally Been Identified

The human remains discovered in December on Indian Hills Road near Hope Road have been identified. The Potter County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 4:40 pm. Someone had come across human remains. The human remains were found in an isolated area away from normal everyday traffic. This area is mainly used by utility contractors. When the remains were discovered the authorities were immediately called.
AMARILLO, TX
Here’s Some Advice: Don’t Have Inappropriate Relationships with Your Students

A teacher at a Dumas ISD middle school recently resigned after accusations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to a statement provided to our media partners MyHighPlains.com by Dumas school district, information regarding an improper relationship was received on or about Jan. 2. They began an investigation and law enforcement was informed of the allegations.
DUMAS, TX
Amarillo, TX
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

