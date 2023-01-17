Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Releases $5.4 billion Recommended Fiscal Year 2024 Capital Budget and Amendments to the FY23-28 Capital Improvement Program

Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development
Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
WTOP
Free tax help available for low and moderate income earners in Montgomery Co.
It may sound like a scam, but there’s such a thing as free tax preparation and tax credit assistance for people in Montgomery County, Maryland. Monique Ngo Ngwe, a nurse assistant in Gaithersburg couldn’t believe it. “I don’t want to be in trouble with the IRS!” she said....
WTOP
Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development
Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community. The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. “This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc...
WJLA
'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
Commercial Observer
Frederick Affordable Housing Townhomes Trade for $24M
A joint venture between RailField Partners and L+M Development Partners has acquired Overlook at Avalon, a 113-unit affordable townhouse community in Frederick, Md., for $24 million. The majority of the acquisition cost—$18.8 million—was provided by in-place HUD financing. KB Companies, which developed the property in 2017 under the...
blocbyblocknews.com
Former Squeegee Collaborative Leader And Deputy Mayor Faith Leach Tapped As New City Administrator
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott named Deputy Mayor Faith Leach as the new city administrator, Emily Opilo reports for the Baltimore Sun. Leach is only the second person to be appointed to the newly created position, which will task her with leading the city’s staff of about 12,500 employees and managing systems such as water billing, procurement, and recycling collection.
NBC Washington
MARC Restores Service, 20+ Trains Canceled After System-Wide Outage: Officials
Maryland’s MARC commuter train service suspended all service and canceled several routes Friday morning due to a system-wide outage, officials said. Train service was restored more than four hours later. Holly Arnold, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the Brunswick, Penn and Camden lines were impacted by a...
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Accepting Applications for its Quality of Life Grants Program
The City of Takoma Park is currently accepting applications for its Community Quality of Life Grants Program through Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Community Quality of Life Grants Program provides financial support for specific programs, projects, and events that improve the quality of life for city residents by providing greater access and opportunities for participation in the arts and sciences. Projects are eligible for up to $10,000 in financial support.
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
mymcmedia.org
‘Opportunity For Something New’: Plan For Lakeforest Includes Transit Center, Entertainment District
A proposed redevelopment of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg includes a new transit center and outdoor entertainment district. Developers and Gaithersburg leaders discussed the zoning and sketch plan during a meeting Tuesday. The sketch plan serves as a first step and overarching framework for subsequent plans. “It’s an end of an...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan
On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger
Comptroller, AG and local leaders also submit latest campaign finance reports. The post Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wfmd.com
Lane Shift Taking Place Friday In Washington County
It will occur along Md. 65 at the I-70 bridge. Hagerstown, Md (KM) There will be a lane shift on Friday in Washington County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the lane shift will take place from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM along Md. 65 or Sharpsburg Pike under the I-70 bridge.. The contractor will shift the lanes to the right, allowing personnel to do work on the left side of Route 65.
Elderly Tenants Allege Mistreatment by Property Management Company
The Paul Laurence Dunbar Apartments, located on 15th Street near the U Street corridor, houses residents 62 years and older, many of whom have a fixed income. The post Elderly Tenants Allege Mistreatment by Property Management Company appeared first on The Washington Informer.
rockvillenights.com
Sameday Health closes; T-Mobile, Everything But Water temporarily close at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Three businesses have closed their doors at Westfield Montgomery Mall this week, but only one is permanent. Sameday Health has cleared out its space. The COVID-19, flu, strep and STD-testing clinic appears to have consolidated its Bethesda operations at its 5826 Nicholson Lane location in White Flint. T-Mobile and Everything...
WTOP
College students in DC area have new way to pay for Metro rides
College students who use the U-Pass SmarTrip card can now make their experience riding Metrorail and Metrobus more convenient. Students attending participating universities can now add their U-Pass SmarTrip card to their virtual Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple watches. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the new feature...
dcnewsnow.com
Leaders in Maryland Discuss Increase in Drug Overdose Deaths Among Young People
People gathered in Montgomery County, Md. to discuss the increase in drug overdoses, including deadly ones, among young people who live in the county. Leaders in Maryland Discuss Increase in Drug Overdose …. People gathered in Montgomery County, Md. to discuss the increase in drug overdoses, including deadly ones, among...
southarkansassun.com
District Of Columbia City Council Reduces Penalty For Violent Crimes By Overturning Mayor’s Veto Of Criminal Code
The District of Columbia City Council reduce the penalty for violent crimes by overturning the mayor’s veto of the Revised Criminal Code Act. Reportedly, Mayor Bowser vetoed the revisions earlier this month. The District of Columbia City Council has voted in favor of the revisions of the Criminal Code...
WUSA
Electric vehicle charging stations for the entire country are built in Prince George's County
BOWIE, Md. — One of the nation’s largest providers of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations has its roots in Maryland and is poised to grow rapidly now that federal legislation is supporting the growth of EV charging infrastructure. EV charging company Blink recently acquired Maryland-born and bred charging...
mocoshow.com
Rockville: Bulk Waste Collection Suspended Due to County Incinerator Issues
Due to issues with the solid waste incinerator at the Montgomery County Resource Recovery Facility in Dickerson, the City of Rockville will not be collecting bulk waste at this time. Household recycling and trash collections remain on their regular schedule. Scheduled bulk refuse collections are suspended until the county-owned facility...
Comments / 0