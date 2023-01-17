Read full article on original website
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Over 60 women, children kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed -national broadcaster, govt
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern Burkina Faso last week have been freed, national broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina and the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Leslie Adler) Disclaimer. The above content...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine adviser tells allies to 'think faster' on military support
Jan 21 (Reuters) - A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Kyiv's allies to "think faster" about stepping up their military support, a day after they failed to agree on sending battle tanks coveted by Kyiv. HELICOPTER CRASH MEMORIAL. * A tearful Zelenskiy attended a memorial service to...
Founder of Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries and his son released from prison
CAIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The founder and former CEO of Juhayna Food Industries and his son were released from prison in Egypt on Saturday after about two years in detention, according to a judicial source and a family member. The arrests of Safwan and Seifeldin Thabet two months apart...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: No decision on German tanks for Kyiv
Jan 21 (Reuters) - No decision was reached by Western allies on a rapid shipment of German Leopard-2 battle tanks to Ukraine to boost its firepower for a possible spring offensive against Russian forces. WEAPONRY. * Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive...
Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which...
Militants attack police post in Pakistan, killing 2 officers
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants attacked a police checkpoint in northern Pakistan late Saturday, killing two officers and wounding another, authorities said. Police officer Tariq Khan said the gunmen fled after shooting three officers at the post in Zardad Dahri, which is in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He said two of the officers died before reaching the hospital while the third was being treated.
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to the Nordic country’s issuing of permits for anti-Turkish protests. Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday the scheduled Jan. 27 visit by his Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson would not take...
Removal of West Bank outpost tests Israel's new coalition
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities on Friday dismantled a small settler outpost in the occupied West Bank, a day after it was erected, in a major test to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new ruling coalition. Footage broadcast by Israeli media showed troops removing the outpost of Or Chaim without...
Pro-Kremlin channel Russia Today says France operation closing
(Reuters) - The French arm of the Russian state-owned RT television network said on Saturday it was shutting down after authorities used European Union sanctions to freeze its bank accounts. Late last February, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Union said it would ban Russia Today on the grounds...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy honors those killed in helicopter crash
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an emotional meeting Saturday morning with the families of those who died in a helicopter crash earlier this week. Zelenskyy spoke with family members of seven of those killed in Wednesday's crash in the Brovary area of Kyiv, the capital...
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America's debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are “a very irresponsible thing to do” and risk creating a “self-imposed calamity” for the global economy.
Tearful Zelenskiy honours top Ukrainian officials killed in helicopter crash
KYIV (Reuters) -A tearful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attended a memorial service on Saturday to commemorate seven senior officials killed in a helicopter crash, a fresh blow to a nation already grieving its many war dead. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy and five other high-ranking ministry officials were killed...
U.S. military says Somalia strike killed 30 al Shabaab fighters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. military strike has killed approximately 30 Islamist al Shabaab militants near the central Somali town of Galcad, where Somalia's military was engaged in heavy fighting, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement. The operation, which the U.S. military described as a "collective self-defense strike," occurred...
Israelis press on with protests against new government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system, measures that opponents say imperil the country's democratic fundamentals. Israeli media, citing police, said some 100,000...
Erdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelenskiy
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, the Turkish presidency said. Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday, it said.
Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Croatia's president said Friday that efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged breaches of rule of law standards. President Zoran Milanović made the...
Ukraine says it's time to review price cap on Russian oil
(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
Brazil police raid governor's house over capital riots
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's federal police on Friday raided the house of the suspended governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, who is under investigation for failing to prevent the storming of government buildings by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro. Rocha was removed from office for 90 days by Supreme Court...
