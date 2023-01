ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Elodie Lalotte's team-high 20 points wasn't enough as New Mexico defeated Boise State 76-68, Saturday. Dani Bayes led the offensive attack early, draining three straight 3-pointers to give the Broncos (8-12, 3-4 MW) an early 14-8 lead. The Lobos (11-9, 3-4) responded by pounding the ball inside to end the quarter up 18-17. New Mexico started the second quarter on a 16-5 run en route to taking a 41-26 lead to the locker room.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO