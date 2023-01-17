Read full article on original website
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.
2023 is least snowy January to this point in decades
(WKBN) — We are two-thirds through January 2023, and with just one-third left to go, this is one of the least snowy on record for January 1-20. As of the afternoon of Jan. 20, only 0.9″ of snowfall has been recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. That puts 2023 high up the list of top ten least snowy starts to the year.
Snow on the ground all winter: Did that ever happen in Youngstown?
More than likely you have heard someone say “I walked to school up hill both ways in the snow”. You may have also heard someone say “Snow was on the ground all winter long when I was younger.”. We are currently in a winter that has not...
On this day: Looking back at January 2022 snowstorm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter made a big pivot on this day in 2022. After a mild start to the season with warmer temperatures and limited snowfall, a large storm impacted the Valley into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Snowfall totals were in the double digits with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour at times.
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Another winter storm with severe storms and snow impacting the Valley
(WKBN) – It has been a very stormy January across the country with a parade of storms from west to east. They have produced rain, strong storms, tornadoes, flooding, snow and wind at times. This storm has arrived in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania and will continue to influence...
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that “I kill people everywhere I go.”
Claire Margaret Kachur, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Claire Margaret Kachur, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Bethany Long Term Care in Canton, Ohio. Claire was born February 6, 1933, in Hartsgrove, Ohio, the daughter of Irvin and Veronica (Ferron) Lake. Claire graduated from Orwell High School in 1951.
Suspect in Rowan Sweeney murder arrested after years-long search
First News has just confirmed that U.S. Marshals have found and arrested a suspect in Rowan Sweeney's murder after a year's search.
27 Investigates: Street lights out in Youngstown
The stretch of freeway is completely dark other than the lights coming from the vehicles traveling along the road.
3 Beaver County boroughs merge police forces to form regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Freedom, Conway and Baden boroughs all just approved to merge police forces, forming the first regional police department in the area. Baden Borough councilmember Michael Stuban said the new department could take effect as early as April, and by June at the latest. He said...
‘He was saying goodbye’: Local victims in New York plane crash identified
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (WJW) — Moments before his plane crashed, passenger Binyamin Chafetz tried to contact his wife by phone. “He was saying goodbye,” New York authorities said Friday. The aircraft carrying Chafetz and piloted by Boruch Taub, both from the Cleveland area, was headed to the...
January’s biggest snows – How many do you remember?
We are 18 days into January 2023 and so far we haven’t even measured 1″ of snowfall at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Total snow as of Jan. 18, 2023, has been 0.8″. Data is beginning to hint at a flip in the pattern, allowing for some colder weather and better chances for snow into the end of the month. Until then, snow lovers will have to live vicariously through memories of past January snowfall. This is a look at some of the biggest snows on record during what is, on average, usually the coldest month of the year.
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
Power outages linger for handful of FirstEnergy customers
A handful of outages remained Friday morning after heavy rain and high winds moved through the Mahoning Valley the night before. According to FirstEnergy, 6,700 customers were without power in Trumbull County as of 8 p.m. Thursday. Most of those outages were in Warren where 5,211 were reported. Champion, Howland...
EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
27 Investigates resident claims of racist comment made by mayor
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — First News was contacted by citizens of Newton Falls because they were upset by what they call a racist comment made by Mayor Ken Kline at a recent council meeting. At the Jan. 4 Newton Falls City Council meeting Mayor Ken Kline made this...
Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born September 23, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Warren G. Webster and Connie Mae Ringeisen Tenney Webster. Aaron...
James C. Wilkinson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Wilkinson, 82, passed away January 19, 2023 at Hospice House with his family by his side. James was born February 7, 1940, in Salem, a son of the late Robert and Bernice Scott Wilkinson. James graduated from Toronto High School and Wheeling Barber...
