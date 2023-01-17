ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

27 First News

2023 is least snowy January to this point in decades

(WKBN) — We are two-thirds through January 2023, and with just one-third left to go, this is one of the least snowy on record for January 1-20. As of the afternoon of Jan. 20, only 0.9″ of snowfall has been recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. That puts 2023 high up the list of top ten least snowy starts to the year.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

On this day: Looking back at January 2022 snowstorm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter made a big pivot on this day in 2022. After a mild start to the season with warmer temperatures and limited snowfall, a large storm impacted the Valley into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Snowfall totals were in the double digits with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour at times.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree

Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
OHIO STATE
27 First News

‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that “I kill people everywhere I go.”
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Claire Margaret Kachur, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Claire Margaret Kachur, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Bethany Long Term Care in Canton, Ohio. Claire was born February 6, 1933, in Hartsgrove, Ohio, the daughter of Irvin and Veronica (Ferron) Lake. Claire graduated from Orwell High School in 1951.
CANTON, OH
27 First News

January’s biggest snows – How many do you remember?

We are 18 days into January 2023 and so far we haven’t even measured 1″ of snowfall at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Total snow as of Jan. 18, 2023, has been 0.8″. Data is beginning to hint at a flip in the pattern, allowing for some colder weather and better chances for snow into the end of the month. Until then, snow lovers will have to live vicariously through memories of past January snowfall. This is a look at some of the biggest snows on record during what is, on average, usually the coldest month of the year.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Power outages linger for handful of FirstEnergy customers

A handful of outages remained Friday morning after heavy rain and high winds moved through the Mahoning Valley the night before. According to FirstEnergy, 6,700 customers were without power in Trumbull County as of 8 p.m. Thursday. Most of those outages were in Warren where 5,211 were reported. Champion, Howland...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born September 23, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Warren G. Webster and Connie Mae Ringeisen Tenney Webster. Aaron...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

James C. Wilkinson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Wilkinson, 82, passed away January 19, 2023 at Hospice House with his family by his side. James was born February 7, 1940, in Salem, a son of the late Robert and Bernice Scott Wilkinson. James graduated from Toronto High School and Wheeling Barber...
CANFIELD, OH

