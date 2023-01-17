We are 18 days into January 2023 and so far we haven’t even measured 1″ of snowfall at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Total snow as of Jan. 18, 2023, has been 0.8″. Data is beginning to hint at a flip in the pattern, allowing for some colder weather and better chances for snow into the end of the month. Until then, snow lovers will have to live vicariously through memories of past January snowfall. This is a look at some of the biggest snows on record during what is, on average, usually the coldest month of the year.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO