Texas proud
2d ago
I wonder what everyones ancestors would think about people becoming so weak that mere words hurt their feelings
Wy me
2d ago
Time to move on, man appears to be apologetic and already a part of attempting to be a part of a greater cause already. He’s 78 and doesn’t need to apologize to any one because he can honestly just step away and care less.
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
ualrpublicradio.org
Event examines deadliest racially-charged massacre in Arkansas history
With the start of Black History Month just weeks away, a new event will examine one of the lowest points in the history of race relations in Arkansas. The Voices of Elaine Symposium will discuss events surrounding the 1919 killing of as many as several hundred Black people in eastern Arkansas, an event now known now as the Elaine Massacre.
WGME
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorneys for an adjunct art professor said Tuesday she is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her after a Muslim student objected to depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course, while the university admitted to a “misstep” and plans to hold public conversations about academic freedom.
wypr.org
Meet the woman in the Moore-Miller administration tapped to lead Maryland's Department of Aging
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging this week. For the past decade, Roques led Keswick Multi-Care as CEO, which is a nearly 140-year-old organization that runs a short-term rehabilitation facility and continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. In April 2021, Roques told The...
Gov. Shapiro signs first executive order, opens thousands of jobs to people without 4-year degree
Effective immediately, 92% of all state government jobs no longer require a four-year college degree.
Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'
BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
Lower Merion Officer legally tased Black driver but did not act to department standards, say police
A Lower Merion police officer who used a Taser on a driver during a traffic stop acted legally but not up to the standards of the township’s police department, according to an internal review of the incident.
Maryland Gov.-elect Moore proposes ‘gap year’ for high school graduates
FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Maryland’s governor-elect Wes Moore proposed graduating high school seniors take a so-called “gap year” to work in their communities on a broad range of projects. They would be paid $15,000 and be eligible for a $6,000 college scholarship after helping with a variety […]
WGAL
Teacher's rights bill passes Senate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
abc27.com
Student charged after Cocalico High School incident
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A student is facing criminal charges after an incident at Cocalico High School last month. According to East Cocalico Township Police, a 16-year-old is facing charges after an incident in the school cafeteria on December 22. Police did not announce the nature of...
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Company Secures AI Gun Detection Patent
(TNS) — ZeroEyes, a Montgomery County firm that created a proactive AI-based gun detection video analytics platform, has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. ZeroEyes has received the patent for its method of identifying brandished guns and dispatching alerts to first responders —...
preservationmaryland.org
Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
wypr.org
Wes Moore plans to push ahead on these priorities after he’s officially Maryland’s governor
Democrat Wes Moore will be inaugurated Wednesday as Maryland’s 63rd governor, giving his party the greatest power it has had in Annapolis in eight years and making history as the state’s first Black governor. In a recent interview with WYPR, he shared the first things he plans to...
Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts
Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
Some lawmakers are trying to sneak through legislation to advance their hardline agenda | Opinion
Despite Pennsylvania voters’ overwhelming rejection of hardliner policies this past November, as the new legislative session begins, it’s clear very little has changed in Harrisburg.
Pennsylvanians just rejected Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate. New Jerseyans don’t want him either.
For celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, you really can’t go home again. To run for political office, that is, according to a recent Monmouth University Poll. Oz, who moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey to run for U.S. Senate with the support of former President Donald Trump last year, was trolled throughout his campaign by Democratic nominee John Fetterman in the state that really, really doesn’t like outsiders to run for public office.
Five takeaways from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inaugural speech
Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday delivered an inauguration speech touching on big themes, but skirted naming any specific policy initiatives. Shapiro recognized the lawmakers and four former governors sitting behind him, including his immediate predecessor, Tom Wolf. Diving into the substance of his speech, Shapiro touted his cabinet and administrative...
Pennsylvania state lawmakers convicted of a felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
“Name another job, where you get convicted of a crime and can remain in that job for years? So why should elected leaders be treated any differently?”. A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office.
