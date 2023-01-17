Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Man breaks in with hammer, robs from Takoma Park food truck at knifepoint
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man used a hammer to force his way into a food truck and robbed a worker at knifepoint Friday afternoon, Takoma Park police said. The robbery occurred at the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 2:40 p.m. The man forced his way into the Pupusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck through the service window with a hammer, authorities said.
Prince William Police looking for gas station robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a robbery suspect.
WTOP
Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC
D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
Rideshare driver's car stolen at gunpoint in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man driving for a rideshare company was carjacked at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Navy Yard area of Southeast D.C. DC police said a group of men approached the driver while he was sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of 4th Street SE around 3:17 a.m.
Manassas Police looking for fugitive wanted for abduction
According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.
Police: Missing man killed during drug deal dispute in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate after a missing man was revealed to have allegedly been murdered by two suspects during a drug deal in Woodbridge.
Spotsylvania Sheriff warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader
According to police, the skimming device, which steals information from credit and debit cards as they are placed into a card reader, was found inside pump 7 at the Valero FasMart at 5022 Plank Road, just west of Interstate 95 and Fredericksburg, just before 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
'I just started to bleed out' | Independent taxi drivers in Langley Park are being targeted by armed robbers
LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Three suspects have been arrested by Prince George's County Police following a series of armed robberies targeting independent taxi drivers in Langley Park, Maryland. Omar Hernandez, 20, and Jose Linares-Hernandez, 20, have been linked to five of the armed robberies. Investigators say the incidents occurred...
fredericksburg.today
Serial shoplifter arrested in Stafford
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office captured a serial shoplifter after a brief pursuit in Stafford Market Place Thursday night. Deputies were searching for the “smooth” criminal after a series of skin care product thefts from a local department store last month. On December 28th First Sergeant D.F....
WJLA
Police find body they believe is missing 20-year-old Woodbridge man, 2 teens arrested
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police arrested two teens in connection to the disappearance of Jose Abelino Guerrero, missing from Woodbridge since December. Police located what they believe is Guerrero's body Wednesday and it has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Maryland for an autopsy...
alxnow.com
No arrest after shots fired in Old Town early Friday morning
No arrests were made after multiple gunshots were reported in the Braddock neighborhood early Friday morning. Police received multiple emergency calls for at least 10 gunshots just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of N. West Street and Princess Street. Witnesses reported that a dark-colored SUV fled the scene. No...
Deadly collision in Prince George's County under investigation
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that occurred Thursday evening near a Shell gas station in Forestville, Maryland. Around 5 p.m., officers responded to Forestville Road and Stewart Road in Forestville, Maryland for a crash involving three...
MPD: DC man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old man outside Navy Yard Metro Station
WASHINGTON — Detectives have arrested and charged a man for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting outside the Navy Yard Metro Station on Jan. 7. Police say 31-year-old Tyriq Williams of Northwest, D.C. is charged with murder for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of 20-year-old Terry Clark of Southeast, D.C.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
Two teenagers injured in Woodbridge shooting
Two Prince William County teenagers, including a 17-year-old juvenile, were injured in a shooting in Woodbridge on Wednesday night.
Inside Nova
Robber steals laundry detergent at gunpoint from Manassas grocery store
Police are investigating a Friday afternoon armed robbery of laundry detergent from the Giant on Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas. Police say the suspect displayed a firearm while stealing the detergent, but no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Expect police presence in the area as the investigation...
Teen Critically Injured In Prince William County Shooting Near Elementary School, Police Say
One teen suffered life-threatening injuries and another was hospitalized in a Prince William County shooting near an elementary school, police said.Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officers were called to the intersection of Roundtree Drive and Riverside Drive in Woodbridge to investigat…
Prince William County Police looking for suspect who stole from Potomac Festival restaurants
The Prince William County Police Department is looking for a man suspected of breaking into two restaurants at a Woodbridge shopping center earlier this month.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 2