Prince William County, VA

Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC

D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
LANHAM, MD
Serial shoplifter arrested in Stafford

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office captured a serial shoplifter after a brief pursuit in Stafford Market Place Thursday night. Deputies were searching for the “smooth” criminal after a series of skin care product thefts from a local department store last month. On December 28th First Sergeant D.F....
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
No arrest after shots fired in Old Town early Friday morning

No arrests were made after multiple gunshots were reported in the Braddock neighborhood early Friday morning. Police received multiple emergency calls for at least 10 gunshots just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of N. West Street and Princess Street. Witnesses reported that a dark-colored SUV fled the scene. No...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Robber steals laundry detergent at gunpoint from Manassas grocery store

Police are investigating a Friday afternoon armed robbery of laundry detergent from the Giant on Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas. Police say the suspect displayed a firearm while stealing the detergent, but no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Expect police presence in the area as the investigation...
MANASSAS, VA
Washington, DC
