Man sentenced to 20.5 years in prison for May 2021 Spotlight nightclub homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County judge sentenced Darryl Lathan to 20.5 years in prison Thursday for the May 2021 murder of Armonte Rodgers at Spotlight Nightclub in south Toledo. Lathan was found guilty on Aug. 5, 2022 after an October 2021 indictment. Lathan shot Rodgers on May 16...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
Person shot in east Toledo Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
15-year-old charged with death of DeAsia Green might be tried as an adult, prosecutor says
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor's Office wants the 15-year-old suspect charged with the death of DeAsia Green to be tried as an adult, a desire shared by Green's stepfather. Deputy Prosecutor Patricia Wardrop told WTOL 11 on Wednesday that they have to submit the case for...
19-year-old arrested, charged with killing two in stolen vehicle
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with a second degree felony after police say he stole a car and caused a crash in November that killed two people. Police claim Khrishawyn Jaynes was operating a stolen 2020 Dodge Charger on Nov. 28, travelling 66 mph...
Man arrested, charged for 16 porch package thefts in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for 16 different thefts of packages from Toledoans' porches. Through collaboration with other northwest Ohio police departments, Toledo police identified Christopher Johnson's vehicle and arrested him during a traffic stop. TPD said thousands of dollars of stolen items were...
TPD: Four suspects claiming to be FBI break into east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an east Toledo home regarding a burglary early Thursday. Crews arrived at a residence in the 1300 block of Utah Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, police observed the front door of the residence had been kicked down. According to a...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after guilty plea in Toledo-area fentanyl trafficking conspiracy
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man indicted in 2019 on charges of intent to distribute fentanyl pleaded guilty Friday to a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy in the Toledo area and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office. Felipe Penuelas-Rodriguez, 53, was arrested by Toledo...
OSHP troopers seize over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock Co.
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock County last week. OSHP says troopers filed felony drug charges against Aisha Cochran, 45, and Robert Lee Smith Jr., 48, both from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, after troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl, worth approximately $27,450, during a traffic stop.
DeAsia Green's stepfather: 15-year-old charged with her death should be tried as adult
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen charged with killing 15-year-old DeAsia Green was arraigned at Lucas County's Juvenile Justice Center Tuesday morning. The teen, also 15 years old, is charged with murder and felonious assault, charges which his attorney denied at the arraignment. WTOL 11 does not name juvenile suspects who are not being tried as an adult.
Detroit man charged with murder after 2 fatal shootings days apart
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of murdering two men in separate shootings in December. Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm. Jackson is accused of...
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
Suspect reportedly stole 2 vehicles, assaulted man, and led law enforcement on high-speed pursuits
A driver of a stolen vehicle led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning, starting in Bowling Green. The driver reportedly dumped the first vehicle near Weston, then assaulted a man while stealing a second vehicle before being caught in Findlay. Findlay Police Department arrested the...
15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department said they had made an arrest in relation to the murder of 15-year-old DeAsia Green. According to TPD, officers arrested a 15-year-old male last week. He has been charged with murder and felonious assault. The teen’s attorney entered a denial to all...
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody
(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
Ohio State Highway Patrol Finds Secret Magnetic Box Containing Drugs
OHIO -Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia Sportage with...
Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
WANTED: Man who hit victim with wooden object, threw glass bottle in violent attack at Detroit liquor store
Detroit police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a man wanted for a violent attack on Jan. 4 at an east side liquor store.
