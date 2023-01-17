ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13abc.com

Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in east Toledo Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man arrested, charged for 16 porch package thefts in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for 16 different thefts of packages from Toledoans' porches. Through collaboration with other northwest Ohio police departments, Toledo police identified Christopher Johnson's vehicle and arrested him during a traffic stop. TPD said thousands of dollars of stolen items were...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

OSHP troopers seize over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock Co.

fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged with murder after 2 fatal shootings days apart

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of murdering two men in separate shootings in December. Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm. Jackson is accused of...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

13abc.com

15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department said they had made an arrest in relation to the murder of 15-year-old DeAsia Green. According to TPD, officers arrested a 15-year-old male last week. He has been charged with murder and felonious assault. The teen’s attorney entered a denial to all...
TOLEDO, OH
UpNorthLive.com

Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
DETROIT, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody

(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Finds Secret Magnetic Box Containing Drugs

OHIO -Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia Sportage with...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
TOLEDO, OH

