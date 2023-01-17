Read full article on original website
Accused Bay Area serial kidnapper may have victimized additional people
TAMPA, Fla. - Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are searching for additional people who may have been victimized by an accused serial kidnapper. According to HCSO, Dandre McNeil, 25, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun and forced the victim to enter their vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on January 18.
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
Florida woman stabbed boyfriend’s kids to ‘go out with a bang,’ court documents allege
A Florida woman attempted to kill her boyfriend's two children after an argument, according to authorities.
Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.
Another accuser comes forward alleging brutality at the hands of Lakeland police
LAKELAND, Fla. — Another person has come forward, accusing Lakeland Police of brutality. In recent days three officers have been placed on modified duty, and community activists now want criminal charges filed as well. "I had the same thing happen," Eric Kent said. "I'm like, this happened to me...
Pregnant mother of 2 caught in crossfire, shot and killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — A community is in mourning after a pregnant mother of two was shot and killed Wednesday night. Latoya Gay, 26, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout involving "multiple parties" at Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court in Tampa, according to Tampa police. Police arrested...
19-year-old killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs
A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Shots fired into SUV, occupied Tarpon Springs home
Tarpon Springs police investigated a shooting in the area of Palm Avenue Thursday night.
Police: Preteen, teen in custody after Manatee County school buses shot by BB guns
BRADENTON, Fla. — Two minors are in custody after Bradenton police said two school buses in Manatee County were shot at with what appeared to be BB gun pellets on Tuesday. In an update Wednesday, police said an 11-year-old and 17-year-old would be charged with second-degree felonies in connection to the shooting.
Man killed in Hillsborough County crash after suffering medical emergency
A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, troopers said.
Tampa high school student accused of having loaded gun on campus
TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old student from a high school in Tampa is accused of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday, police say. At about 11:30 a.m., a student from Blake High School notified the administrative staff that the 16-year-old may have brought a gun to school, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
Police: Woman killed in Tampa shooting, no arrests made
A shooting investigation is underway in Tampa on Wednesday evening.
FHP Traffic Stop Nabs Wanted Criminal
Punta Gorda, FL- On January 19, 2023, at 10:52 am, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Mercedes for a traffic violation on Interstate 75 / Tuckers Grade Road. The driver, identified as Kathy Vong Manivong, age 33, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest for...
Lakeland PD pulls 3 officers off street; community activists demand criminal charges
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists in Lakeland are calling for charges to be filed against several Lakeland Police Department officers. They say the same officers' names have been appearing repeatedly in cases where people were beaten and zapped with stun guns during their arrests. They say it’s not just a pattern — they call it criminal.
Body found in water in Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
WATCH: Tampa officers rescue baby from abandoned stolen car
The Tampa Police Department released body camera footage from an Aug. 5, 2022 incident where a baby was found inside an abandoned stolen car.
Tampa police say suspicious package is 'non-threat' after detonation
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say a suspicious item found Friday afternoon on Cypress Street "has been deemed a non-threat." Initial reports of the item led police to close a portion of Cypress Street from North Rome Avenue to North Oregon Avenue. All roads have since reopened. Tampa Fire...
Tow truck carrying school bus involved in deadly Tampa hit-and-run; FHP searching for driver
TAMPA, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Tampa. Now, Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver responsible. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on U.S. 301 and the eastbound entrance ramp to the Selmon Expressway (State Road 618) in Hillsborough County.
