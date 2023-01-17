ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Accused Bay Area serial kidnapper may have victimized additional people

TAMPA, Fla. - Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are searching for additional people who may have been victimized by an accused serial kidnapper. According to HCSO, Dandre McNeil, 25, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun and forced the victim to enter their vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on January 18.
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
Tampa high school student accused of having loaded gun on campus

TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old student from a high school in Tampa is accused of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday, police say. At about 11:30 a.m., a student from Blake High School notified the administrative staff that the 16-year-old may have brought a gun to school, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
FHP Traffic Stop Nabs Wanted Criminal

Punta Gorda, FL- On January 19, 2023, at 10:52 am, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Mercedes for a traffic violation on Interstate 75 / Tuckers Grade Road. The driver, identified as Kathy Vong Manivong, age 33, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest for...
Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
