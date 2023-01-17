Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in Shotgun Wedding
Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'. The 53-year-old actress leads the cast of Jason Moore's film but was initially unsure about starring in the project after working on the movie 'Marry Me' and was only convinced after reading Mark Hammer's script. Jennifer told The Hollywood Reporter at...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Robert Pattinson loves working with Dior
Robert Pattinson says being a Dior fragrance ambassador has been "one of the most enjoyable" experiences of his life. The 'Batman' actor has been one of the faces of the brand for a decade and he loves the working relationship he has built up with the people working at the company.
I'm no longer working out to be a certain size, says Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood is no longer working out to be "a certain size". The 39-year-old singer admits that her "goals have shifted" over recent years, and she's now working out with the ambition of having "energy and longevity". She shared: "I feel like earlier in my career I was working out...
Stay out of the SNOW! The stars who wondered into a winter blunder-land...
A cold winter brings with it snow and safety issues. Some of the world's biggest star have fallen foul of the frost and been involved in serious accidents that have had life-changing consequences or worse. Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was recently hospitalized after being crushed in a snowplough accident at...
Cate Blanchett's husband said her career wouldn't last
Cate Blanchett’s husband warned her her career would only last five years. The ‘Tar’ actress – who has four children with spouse Andrew Upton – admitted the theatre director advised her to “enjoy” her moment in the spotlight when she first found fame because it was so hard for women to have longevity in the industry.
Drew Barrymore was set up with Corey Feldman by godfather Steven Spielberg
Drew Barrymore's godfather Steven Spielberg set her up with fellow child star Corey Feldman. The 47-year-old actress reunited with her old pal after 25 years when he made an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' this week and Corey recalled getting a call from Spielberg's office asking him to meet Drew.
Michelle Williams was ecstatic to land a role in The Fabelmans
Michelle Williams "jumped up and down with excitement" after being cast in 'The Fabelmans'. The 42-year-old star features in Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman, the mother of Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) – the character based on the legendary film director as a child – and was overjoyed to land the part.
Buzz Aldrin weds Anca Faur
Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday. The astronaut - who was part of the historic first-ever moon landing mission in 1969, alongside Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins - took to Twitter to share that he and Dr. Anca Faur, 63, had wed in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles.
'We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.' Happy birthday, Dolly Parton!
Dolly Parton is the undisputed Queen of Country music. Since starting her career more than 50 years ago, Dolly has released 52 studio albums, 222 compilation albums and more than 200 singles. As well as all that, she is behind some of the biggest hits by other artists and has enjoyed screen success with '9 to 5' and 'Steel Magnolias'.
Robert Pattinson ate 'nothing but potatoes' for two weeks
Robert Pattinson once ate "nothing but potatoes" for two weeks. 'The Batman' actor insisted he has never struggled with his body image but has tried a number of "fad" diets and once opted for an unusual "detox" featuring nothing but one foodstuff. He said: "I have basically tried every fad...
Liam Gallagher isn't working on new solo music for 'a while'
However, Liam - whose last solo album was 2022's 'C'mon You Know' - replied: "Not for a while." On Wednesday (18.01.23), the 'Wall of Glass' singer tweeted: "Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or f*** him off (sic)"
Jack O'Connell and Eddie Marsan cast in Amy Winehouse biopic
Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville have been cast in the Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black'. The trio have boarded the new movie that will star Marisa Abela as the tragic Grammy-winning singer. The film is being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who was close friends with the music...
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's age gap 'isn't an issue'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's age gap "isn't an issue". The 59-year-old Hollywood star - who was previously married to 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie from 2014 until 2019 - is thought to have struck up a relationship with jewellery designer Ines, 30, but an insider has insisted that their 29-year age gap is meaningless.
Robert Pattinson 'terrified' of deep fakes
Robert Pattinson finds deep fake videos of himself "terrifying". The 'Batman' actor is unnerved by the fact even people close to him have been taken in by "weird dancing videos on TikTok" that have used artificial intelligence to put his face onto someone else's body and he joked they are so convincing, he could end up without a job.
