Texas State

Tu.Madre
4d ago

Abbott preaches the same song and dance EVERYTIME he’s up for re-election. Funny how he’s been governor since 2015, Republicans have controlled Texas for over 20 years, and Texas’ problems are still here and only get worse. Abbott is a joke and so are people who voted for him. It definitely shows a lack of education in Texas. I’m not surprised though, we DO rank in the bottom when it comes to education.

Brayden Higgins
3d ago

Don’t give property tax relief if the property is owned by a LLC or corporation. Only give it to individuals. No more corporate handouts.

fox26houston.com

Texas teachers seek pay hikes from state budget surplus

HOUSTON - A push is on in Austin from Texas classroom educators looking to get their "piece" of the state's $33 billion surplus "pie". With the lack of "greenbacks" no longer the legislature's "hold back", the Texas American Federation of Teachers (TxAFT) says it is time to stanch a crippling exodus of instructors fleeing the profession.
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

State budget proposals would raise property tax exemptions

AUSTIN, Texas — Property tax is top of mind in the two proposals put forward by the Texas House of Representatives and Senate, with the goal of providing relief, as mentioned by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor as priorities. The budget sets aside about $15 billion to enact property...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed

Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Texas Legislator Aims to End State’s “Confederate Heroes Day”

(WBAP/KLIF) — One Texas legislator is pushing to abolish a state holiday. Democrat Representative Jarvis Johnson introduced a bill into 88th Legislative Session to end “Confederate Heroes Day” as a Texas holiday. Johnson says the holiday ironically falls near Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Representative from...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
TEXAS STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Financial assistance of up to $65,000 is available to Texas Homeowners. Read this to see if you are eligible.

With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas

As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
TEXAS STATE

