Read full article on original website
Tu.Madre
4d ago
Abbott preaches the same song and dance EVERYTIME he’s up for re-election. Funny how he’s been governor since 2015, Republicans have controlled Texas for over 20 years, and Texas’ problems are still here and only get worse. Abbott is a joke and so are people who voted for him. It definitely shows a lack of education in Texas. I’m not surprised though, we DO rank in the bottom when it comes to education.
Reply(9)
10
Brayden Higgins
3d ago
Don’t give property tax relief if the property is owned by a LLC or corporation. Only give it to individuals. No more corporate handouts.
Reply
3
Related
fox26houston.com
Texas teachers seek pay hikes from state budget surplus
HOUSTON - A push is on in Austin from Texas classroom educators looking to get their "piece" of the state's $33 billion surplus "pie". With the lack of "greenbacks" no longer the legislature's "hold back", the Texas American Federation of Teachers (TxAFT) says it is time to stanch a crippling exodus of instructors fleeing the profession.
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
dallasexaminer.com
The 88th Texas Legislative Session has begun – here’s what seniors should expect
The 88th Texas Legislative Session began Jan. 10. Lawmakers are hoping to get several issues addressed that impact the community. Some groups that serve senior citizens have expressed hopes of receiving priority during the legislative session. Older adults are considered the fastest growing population in Texas. In Dallas, they have...
abc7amarillo.com
State budget proposals would raise property tax exemptions
AUSTIN, Texas — Property tax is top of mind in the two proposals put forward by the Texas House of Representatives and Senate, with the goal of providing relief, as mentioned by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor as priorities. The budget sets aside about $15 billion to enact property...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Local lawmaker calling on the State to adjust the cost of living for retired teachers
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative Terry Canales (D-40) is calling on the state to adjust the cost of living for retired teacher and to contribute more money to teacher’s retirement. “It shouldn’t be a vow poverty to become a teacher,” said Canales. Canales drafted House...
Texans Could See the Biggest Property Tax Cut According to Governor Abbott and Lt. Governor Patrick
On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott was sworn into office for his third term as Texas governor. For this term, he has probably seen complaints from Texans about property taxes. So he and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick both provided a hint at what they are working on for local Texans.
Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed
Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
ERCOT market overhaul would leave Texans with $460 million bill
The redesign of Texas' energy market is now one step away from approval.
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are Unlawful
A state governor has criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his actions in handling migrants. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said Abbott’s actions show a lack of integrity and are unlawful.
wbap.com
Texas Legislator Aims to End State’s “Confederate Heroes Day”
(WBAP/KLIF) — One Texas legislator is pushing to abolish a state holiday. Democrat Representative Jarvis Johnson introduced a bill into 88th Legislative Session to end “Confederate Heroes Day” as a Texas holiday. Johnson says the holiday ironically falls near Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Representative from...
Texas billionaire claims he suffered "mental anguish" due to Beto's social media posts
Last year, Kelcy Warren, the Texas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
texasstandard.org
Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the happiest in America
Spoiler alert: they happen to be two of the state's wealthiest cities.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
Financial assistance of up to $65,000 is available to Texas Homeowners. Read this to see if you are eligible.
With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas
As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
Comments / 24