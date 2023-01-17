ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Train strikes: Further travel disruption on February 1 and 3 as rail network to halt again

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Thousands of train drivers are set to bring Britain's railways to a halt again next month as members from the militant RMT and Aslef unions join forces for walk-outs on February 1 and 3.

Workers at a total of 14 rail operators will strike in the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, risking the wrath of commuters as they spark fresh travel disruption for thousands across the country.

In reality, commuters are likely to face four days of travel misery - from February 1 to 4 - as the knock-on effects from strike action typically affect services well into the following day.

The industrial action will coincide with a mass walkout by civil servants and teachers, while members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will walk out tomorrow and Thursday and again on February 6 and 7.

The train strikes come despite operating companies having offered Aslef's drivers a 'fair and affordable offer' that would have seen the average salary rise by almost £5,000 (to £65,000) by the end of 2023.

The two-year pay deal, the latest in a bid to resolve the protracted dispute between the government and rail unions, was rejected outright before being put to the union's members, it was reported.

Warnings children will be plunged back into lockdown-style online lessons as teachers strike over pay

The Rail Delivery Group said its offer would give staff a pay rise of 8% over two years - 4% for 2022, backdated to the relevant pay award date, plus 4% for 2023 - with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies until March 2024.

But this latest bid to avert more devastating strikes was rejected by union bosses after it emerged the deal was never put to Aslef members.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group described the decision to reject the offer as 'disappointing' and called on Aslef to 'recognise the real financial challenge the industry is facing'.

'With taxpayers still funding up to an extra £175million a month to make up the shortfall in revenue post-Covid, it provided a significant salary uplift while bringing in long overdue, common-sense reforms that would mean more reliable services for passengers.

'Rather than announcing further unnecessary strikes, we ask Aslef to recognise the very real financial challenge the industry is facing and work with us to deliver a better railway with a strong long-term future.'

It comes less than two weeks after 20,000 Aslef drivers walked out amid a bitter dispute between industry bosses and their union.

It was also revealed that striking train drivers have enjoyed bumper pay hikes of up to 62 per cent in recent years – more than double the rate of inflation over the same period.

Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary whose total pay package was £151,371 in 2021, said today: 'The offer is not acceptable but we are willing to engage in further discussions with the train operating companies.'

The companies affected include Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Great Western Railway; Greater Anglia; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; London North Eastern Railway; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway (depot drivers only); SWR Island Line; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains.

When are train drivers set to strike?

ASLEF AND RMT:

Wednesday, February 1

Friday, February 3

Travel is also likely to be disrupted on the days between industrial action taking place.

The union has asked for salary rises in line with the rate of inflation, currently 10.7 per cent, despite the inflation-busting pay packets Aslef members have enjoyed for years.

Fellow rail union the RMT, headed up by militant union baron Mick Lynch, has also snubbed an offer from Network Rail worth 14 per cent to its lower-paid workers.

Mr Lynch said today: 'Our negotiations will continue with the rail operators to create a package on jobs, conditions and pay that can be offered to our members.'

Transport Secretary Mark Harper had earlier warned there isn't 'a bottomless pit' of money for pay rises.

Mr Whelan added: 'Not only is the offer a real-terms pay cut, with inflation running north of 10%, but it came with so many conditions attached that it was clearly unacceptable.

'They want to rip up our terms and conditions in return for a real-terms pay cut. It was clearly a rushed offer, made just before our meeting with the minister, and not one, it seems to me, that was designed to be accepted.

'Our members at these companies have not had an increase since 2019, despite soaring inflation, and it is time the companies - encouraged, perhaps, by the Government - sat down with us and got serious.

'That is the way - and the only way - to end this dispute.'

Train drivers will walk out on February 1, with 100,000 civil servants also striking on the same day.

Teachers in England and Wales who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) will also begin the first of seven days of walkouts.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: 'We're in no doubt that this strike action, some of which will fall on the same day or days, will cause significant disruption to the public - whether it's children having their education disrupted or the public trying to go about their daily lives on their commute.

'We don't think it's the right course of action, we continue to call unions to step away from the picket lines and continue with discussions.'

The average salary for train drivers is now £60,055 – up from £44,985 ten years ago – with a fifth of train drivers on £70,000 or more.

The amounts do not include overtime, rest-day working and other generous allowances for doing unsociable hours.

A statement from the RDG on their initial offer to train drivers said: 'The offer is contingent on common sense, vital and long overdue changes to working arrangements across the industry.

'Many of these are already best practice in parts of the railway and are designed to avoid disruptive gaps in services.

'If accepted, the proposal would mean the base salary for the average driver would increase from £60,000, to almost £65,000 by the end of 2023.'

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay said: 'Many in the public sector would look on with envy at such generous packages.

'It's becoming obvious that rail sector strike action is following the hard-Left ideology of trying to bring an elected Tory Government down, rather than it being a serious dispute over what is, and always has been, a very generous pay package.'

It comes the leader of a headteachers' union warned school leaders may have 'no choice' but to close their doors to pupils during the upcoming strikes.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), said schools could have to shut during walkouts by teachers in England and Wales if 'staffing numbers are dangerously low'.

The warning comes after the National Education Union (NEU) announced plans to hold seven days of walkouts in February and March in a dispute over pay.

Nine out of 10 teacher members of the NEU who voted in the ballot backed strike action, and the union passed the 50% ballot turnout required by law.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is due to meet teaching union leaders on Wednesday morning in a bid to avert the strikes, which the NEU has said could affect more than 23,000 schools.

Mr Whiteman told the PA news agency: 'A school leader's first priority is always the safety of the pupils in their school.

'So if staffing numbers are dangerously low, it may be that leaders have no choice but to be compelled to close schools on safety grounds.'

Updated guidance from the Department for Education (DfE) suggests that agency staff and volunteers could be used to cover classes on strike days, with schools expected to remain open where possible, although remote learning is also an option and the most vulnerable pupils are to be given priority.

But Mr Whiteman told PA: 'Frankly the guidance provided to headteachers by the DfE yesterday is at best naive. It is based on local disruption rather than the national walkouts planned by the NEU.'

He added that it was 'unlikely' that headteachers will 'easily gain the cooperation of teams that are so frustrated with how they are treated by Government and are party to the same dispute as their NEU colleagues.'

School leaders in Wales are also set to take industrial action over pay, but headteachers in England will not stage strikes after an NAHT ballot turnout failed to meet the legal threshold.

But the NAHT is considering re-running its ballot in England due to concern that the democratic process had been compromised amid postal disruption.

Ms Keegan has admitted that she cannot guarantee that schools will remain open, but she told ITV's Good Morning Britain that she would work with heads 'to make sure as many schools are open for as many children as possible'.

She told LBC on Tuesday that introducing minimum service levels in schools would protect 'vulnerable children', but she hoped that the Government's anti-strike legislation would not be needed for teachers.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: 'School leaders have huge sympathy with their classroom teacher colleagues and are just as frustrated that the Government has failed to address this appalling situation.

'They will be focused on maintaining good industrial relations through the difficult period ahead and will manage strike action accordingly.'

He added: 'The use of agency staff to cover for staff who are on strike is a difficult issue as it may sour industrial relations. Our advice to school leaders is to discuss options with union colleagues and reach agreement over the course of action to be taken.'

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: 'No teacher or support staff member wants to be taking strike action but if there is no significant and meaningful negotiation occurring it will be the only option left.

'All of this can be avoided but only if Gillian Keegan stops burying her head in the sand and faces up to the consequences of decades of underinvestment in education and the underpaying of teachers and support staff.'

The teaching strikes are the latest to be announced in a wave of industrial action which has seen stoppages across various sectors in recent months.

Aslef union announced on Tuesday that train drivers will stage fresh strikes on February 1 and 3 after the rejection of a pay offer.

Hundreds of staff working for the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), who advise the NHS on the best drugs and treatments available for patients, are taking strike action today.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England are also due to walk out again on Wednesday and Thursday, and have announced two more strikes in England and Wales on February 6 and 7.

