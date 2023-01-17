Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Daughrity Departs HCMC; Accepts TriStar Medical Center Position
Paris, Tenn.–Long-time Henry County Medical Center marketing director Tory Daughrity has accepted a position at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center as director of marketing and public relations. Daughrity has been a fixture at HCMC, the Paris Rotary, the Healthcare Foundation and the Paris-Henry County Chamber over the years. She began...
Kait 8
Hospital cancer center closing its doors
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cancer care in Mississippi County is no more after the Great River Cancer Center in Blytheville announced they will be shutting down in March leaving some people with nowhere to go. Jean Cole is a patient at Great River who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and...
WBBJ
Business relocates, another to open in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
thunderboltradio.com
Twentieth Century Club honors Paul Tinkle with donation to Carl Perkins Center
The Twentieth Century Club of Martin honored Thunderbolt Radio and Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle Friday with a donation to the Weakley-Obion Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. A check was presented to Center Director Amber Whitten and a certificate was given to Mr. Tinkle.
thunderboltradio.com
Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City
The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
radionwtn.com
UC ‘Discovery Kids’ Treated To Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–A chosen group of third and fourth graders from Union City Elementary School was recently rewarded with a trip to Discovery Park of America as a part of the school’s Discovery Kids program. Ten third graders and ten more fourth grade students were honored for demonstrating...
radionwtn.com
Westview Future Health Professionals Post Wins
Westview’s HOSA Future Health Professionals students recently participated in several regional health science competitions. Categories of competition included Clinical Nursing, Epidemiology, Physical Therapy, Pharmacology, Medical Spelling, Nursing Assisting, Medical Law and Ethics, Cultural Diversities and Disparities in Health Care, Nutrition, Sports Medicine, First Aid and CPR, Dental Terminology, and Health Issue Exam.
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. FFA Team Places Fifth In West Tennessee
The Obion County Central High School’s Ag Issues Team competed at UTM yesterday, January 19 and placed 5th in West Tennessee. The team has been practicing for months. One of the requirements for the teams that compete is that they must practice twice in front a crowd. At the beginning of the month, the team first practiced at the Obion County School’s monthly admininstation meeting and then again for the Obion County Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the...
WBBJ
New Deputy Mayor, HR director appointed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County has a new Deputy Mayor and Director of Human Resources. According to a news release, Assistant District Attorney Terica Smith, a Jackson native, was appointed to the new role by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. Her education includes a Political Science degree from Tennessee...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Now At $119,765
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,166 raised today, the grand total for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $119,765 for the year. The auction raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Today, 15 slates of items were donated by the...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commission Recognizes Retired Road Superintendent
The Obion County Commission recognized a retired department head at Tuesday’s monthly meeting. County Mayor Steve Carr made a presentation to former Highway Department Superintendent Gary “Jip” Lofton.(AUDIO) Lofton offered his thanks to the board.(AUDIO) A photo of the presentation has been placed on our website at...
radionwtn.com
4 Local Artists Featured In Paris Academy Show
Paris Academy for the Arts Gallery show opening on January 22 features four local artists, each with a distinctive style. “4” will hang through the end of March, with a free opening reception for the artists, to which the public is invited, on Sunday, January 22, from 2-4 p.m.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County launches new emergency notification system for residents
Graves County residents can now sign up to be called automatically during the next weather or community emergency. The Graves County Fiscal Court along with the Office of Emergency Management have invested in an emergency notification system known as Hyper-Reach. The system will warn residents by sending a text, voice...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Downtown Commercial District considered for National Register of Historic Places
The Martin Downtown Commercial District is being considered for the National Register of Historic Places. The City of Martin is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year. The State Review Board will meet Wednesday, January 25, at the Tennessee Historical Commission in Nashville to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Total Now At $114,598
Paris, Tenn.–With the $2,885 raised today, the year-to-date grand total for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $114,598. Today’s items were donated by the Oakland community, Junior Livestock and Latter Day Saints. Today’s auctioneer was Noel Hatman and the Paris Quota Club manned the phones.
radionwtn.com
“Inside The Cornerstone Box” Opens
Union City, Tenn.—Discovery Park of America will exhibit all 24 artifacts found inside a cornerstone box from the historic Dresden First United Methodist Church. The exhibit, “Inside the Cornerstone Box,” will feature the items that were found on Feb. 2, 2022, when Discovery Park artifact experts opened the box as many church members watched.
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
radionwtn.com
Infrastructure Issues A Priority For Grove Tower Building
Paris, Tenn.–Needed roof and other repairs at the Grove Tower Building are high on the list of significant issues being addressed by the Henry County Schools board of education. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins said with the Grove Tower building constructed in 1906, there are “significant issues” requiring...
