Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County at CDC’s low COVID-19 community level for another week. See latest data

By Lindsay Smith
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Data from Jan. 11 show 2,339 new COVID cases and 81 new deaths in the state of Kansas since Jan. 4.

In Sedgwick County, the positive test rate is at 8.9% , which is a 1% decrease since the week prior. The positive test rate accounts for the 14-day average of recorded positives over the total number administered and does not include at-home tests and those not reported to the county.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment labeled the county as “substantial” in terms of the incident rate, which means there are 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people. The county dashboard shows seven new positive cases Thursday , 33 Wednesday and 38 Tuesday, which was the highest number of positives recorded in a single day that week.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still labels the community level of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County as “low.”

The CDC updates the metric each Thursday for U.S. counties and bases the assessment on the number of new cases and hospitalizations per 100,000 people (seven-day totals) and the percent of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive patients (a seven-day average).

In counties at high, the agency recommends masking in public, indoor places.

To protect yourself against COVID-19, wash your hands, wear a mask when necessary, keep updated with your COVID vaccines and avoid large gatherings as much as possible.

