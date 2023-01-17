Man wanted in Horry County missing person death taken into custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old wanted in an investigation into the death of a person reported missing in Horry County was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, according to online jail records.

Jonathan Edwards Watts, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery by a mob. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Samantha Watts, 40, was taken into custody Monday evening in the Loris area, police said. Police said in a Facebook post on Sunday that Watts was wanted in connection with an investigation, but didn’t immediately provide details about the case.

She is being held on numerous drug charges and one count of obstruction of justice, jail records show. She was given bonds totaling $85,000.

Three juveniles have also been taken into custody and are at a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia, according to police.

The person, whose name has not been released, was found dead Monday in the Galivants Ferry area after being reported missing on Jan. 10, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

