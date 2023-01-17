Read full article on original website
A Man Is Charged For Dismembering His Wife & Officials Found Disturbing Google Searches
A Massachusetts man, Brian Walshe, is accused of killing his wife, Ana Walshe, in addition to dismembering and disposing of her body parts. He appeared in court today after a murder warrant was out for his arrest on January 17, and disturbing Google searches were apparently found on his son's iPad.
Ana Walshe told police her conman husband was ‘going to kill her’ 8 years before she went missing
The conman husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe threatened to kill her and a friend nearly a decade before she disappeared, according to a police report.Ana Walshe phoned police in Washington DC in 2014 claiming that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her and a friend, DC Metro police told The Independent.Ms Walshe, who was then known by her maiden name Ana Knipp, reported the death threat in August that year, according to an incident report.The case was closed after she refused to cooperate with the police investigation, a spokesperson told The Independent.The 39-year-old mother — who was...
Brian Walshe news — latest: Ana Walshe’s remains thrown in trash bags and incinerated, prosecutors say
Horrifying new details have emerged about the case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe as her husband Brian Walshe appeared in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to murder and improper transport of a body.Prosecutors laid out some of the evidence against him revealing that Mr Walshe made several chilling internet searches on his son’s iPad after his wife was last seen alive.Among the searches were “10 ways to dump a body”, “how long before a body starts to smell?” and what “ammonia” and “baking...
Ana Walshe's mother-in-law reportedly spotted outside missing mom's Massachusetts home
A woman who appeared to be Diana Walshe, the mother-in-law to missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, was spotted outside the missing woman's home and in her red VW car.
Young mom, 1-year-old son ID’ed as victims of fatal polar bear attack in Alaska
The two people killed by a polar bear in Alaska Tuesday were identified as a young mother and her 1-year-old son, officials said, while also revealing the pair were brutally mauled in front of a school with frightened kids inside. Summer Myomick, 24, was walking with her son Clyde Ongtowasruk bundled in her arms from Kingikmuit School in Wales to a health clinic just 150 yards away when the large bear broke through a cloud of swirling snow and attacked the pair around 2 p.m. Their deaths marked the first fatal polar bear attack in the US in about 30...
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives Was Found Living as a Yoga Teacher in Mexico
One of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives was recently arrested in Mexico, where he reportedly lived under an assumed identity and taught yoga classes. Jorge Rueda Landeros had been on the lam for over a decade after allegedly murdering university professor Sue Marcum in her Maryland home on Oct. 25, 2010.
What Does Pamela Smart Say Today About The Infamous Murder Of Her Husband?
It was a case that captivated a nation and inspired the popular movie “To Die For.”. Pamela Smart, a 22-year-old bombshell with dreams of one day succeeding in broadcasting, convinced her high school boyfriend and some of his friends to murder her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart, just days before the couple’s one-year anniversary.
Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested
A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing
One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV. “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say
CNN — Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw,...
Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’
The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has welcomed the involuntary manslaughter charges being brought against Alec Baldwin and called it “a comfort to the family.”New Mexico authorities have announced that Mr Baldwin and other members of the crew of the western movie Rust will be prosecuted over Hutchins’s death on the set in October 2021.“We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life,” Hutchins’s family said through lawyer Brian...
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished
A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
Brian Walshe Lived With ‘Ever-Present’ Childhood Trauma, Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Said In 2021
"Brian has been deeply affected by his childhood and relationship with his parents," Ana Walshe wrote in a letter to a federal judge in support of her husband, Brian Walshe, in September 2021. The husband of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe was “taught to lie '' and was “told he...
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Investigators recovered trash bags at Brian Walshe's mom's apartment complex containing a hatchet, women's clothing, and a COVID-19 vaccination card with Ana Walshe's name on it, prosecutors alleged
Prosecutors said items in the recovered trash bags — including towels and rugs — were covered in dark stains that looked like blood.
Ana Walshe Edited Instagram Caption Showing Suspicious Injury
The edit to the 2018 post came around the same time she penned a letter to a judge in support of her husband.
Blood and knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother’s home after husband’s arrest
Traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband has been arrested for allegedly hindering the police investigation.Prosecutors claim that Brian Walshe allegedly bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.Mr Walshe, who has previously been convicted of selling fake Andy Warhol artwork on eBay, was arrested on Sunday and appeared handcuffed in court on Monday charged with misleading a police investigation.Prosecutors told Judge Mark Coven in Quincy District Court that the knife found by police...
