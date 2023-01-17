ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Independent

Ana Walshe told police her conman husband was ‘going to kill her’ 8 years before she went missing

The conman husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe threatened to kill her and a friend nearly a decade before she disappeared, according to a police report.Ana Walshe phoned police in Washington DC in 2014 claiming that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her and a friend, DC Metro police told The Independent.Ms Walshe, who was then known by her maiden name Ana Knipp, reported the death threat in August that year, according to an incident report.The case was closed after she refused to cooperate with the police investigation, a spokesperson told The Independent.The 39-year-old mother — who was...
COHASSET, MA
The Independent

Brian Walshe news — latest: Ana Walshe’s remains thrown in trash bags and incinerated, prosecutors say

Horrifying new details have emerged about the case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe as her husband Brian Walshe appeared in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to murder and improper transport of a body.Prosecutors laid out some of the evidence against him revealing that Mr Walshe made several chilling internet searches on his son’s iPad after his wife was last seen alive.Among the searches were “10 ways to dump a body”, “how long before a body starts to smell?” and what “ammonia” and “baking...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Young mom, 1-year-old son ID’ed as victims of fatal polar bear attack in Alaska

The two people killed by a polar bear in Alaska Tuesday were identified as a young mother and her 1-year-old son, officials said, while also revealing the pair were brutally mauled in front of a school with frightened kids inside. Summer Myomick, 24, was walking with her son Clyde Ongtowasruk bundled in her arms from Kingikmuit School in Wales to a health clinic just 150 yards away when the large bear broke through a cloud of swirling snow and attacked the pair around 2 p.m. Their deaths marked the first fatal polar bear attack in the US in about 30...
WALES, AK
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS News

Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested

A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
MOUNT DORA, FL
New York Post

Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing

One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV.  “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
COHASSET, MA
CNN

Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say

CNN — Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw,...
PEABODY, MA
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has welcomed the involuntary manslaughter charges being brought against Alec Baldwin and called it “a comfort to the family.”New Mexico authorities have announced that Mr Baldwin and other members of the crew of the western movie Rust will be prosecuted over Hutchins’s death on the set in October 2021.“We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life,” Hutchins’s family said through lawyer Brian...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Independent

Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished

A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
COHASSET, MA
The Independent

Blood and knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother’s home after husband’s arrest

Traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband has been arrested for allegedly hindering the police investigation.Prosecutors claim that Brian Walshe allegedly bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.Mr Walshe, who has previously been convicted of selling fake Andy Warhol artwork on eBay, was arrested on Sunday and appeared handcuffed in court on Monday charged with misleading a police investigation.Prosecutors told Judge Mark Coven in Quincy District Court that the knife found by police...
COHASSET, MA

Community Policy