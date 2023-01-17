PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After some sunshine to start this morning, cloud cover made its way back into the region during the afternoon, resulting in a gloomy end to the day today. A low-pressure system sitting off to our west this evening is expected to transfer its energy to a developing low-pressure system in the Gulf of Maine, resulting in snow shower chances for the southern and central parts of the county. Northern parts of the county remain stuck under the clouds, before the low-pressure system exits the region Friday night. This will allow high pressure to build in going into the weekend, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds expected both Saturday and Sunday.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO