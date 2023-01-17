Read full article on original website
Man Arrested In Eagle Lake For Drug Trafficking
Eagle Lake, Maine (WAGM) - On January 4th, Trooper Matt Curtin applied for, and was granted, a search warrant for 35 Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake. The search warrant was related to recent burglary/theft investigations throughout the Saint John Valley in which the homeowner, 45-year-old Kyle Robertson, was developed as a suspect. Recent information obtained indicated that Robertson was likely in possession of stolen property.
Aroostook County man charged with drug trafficking
EAGLE LAKE, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man is in custody and is facing a drug charge after police executed two search warrants at his home earlier this month. Kyle Robertson 45, of Eagle Lake was arrested on January 15th and charged with unlawful drug trafficking. Earlier this month...
Man In Custody After Shots Fired In Hodgdon Wednesday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A man is in custody after shots were fired in Hodgdon Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:00pm, Aroostook County Sheriff Deputies responded to the Benn Hill Road in Hodgdon after receiving a report of shots fired. Deputies arrived and determined that two males had allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated. 34-year-old Paul Stockley of Houlton allegedly fired a handgun during the altercation striking the other male involved. Stockley was taken into custody without incident. The male subject who suffered the gunshot wound was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Stockley is being charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault, The case is still under investigation. Stockley is currently in custody at the Aroostook County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.
One Man Shot and One Arrested After Verbal Altercation Escalated in Hodgdon, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a verbal altercation escalated Wednesday afternoon and one was man was shot and another man arrested in Hodgdon, Maine. The incident took place on on Benn Hill Road around 1:50 pm. The man who was shot had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment. His name was not released.
Property Crime/Mental Health Calls on the Rise
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Crime is on the rise in the county with police responding to more calls regarding theft and mental health. Lieutenant Brian Harris of the Maine State Police says it’s a good idea to lock your door when leaving the house, and not to leave your keys in your vehicle.
Baby Box Success for Indiana Fire Department
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Earlier this month, WAGM told you about about a UMFK Nursing Student who hopes to have safe haven baby boxes installed in Aroostook County. After concerns were raised regarding the safety and legitimacy of the boxes, WAGM reached out to a fire station who has had one installed for nearly 5 years. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.
Winter Blast to Hit Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, areas of northern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Aroostook and parts of Penobscot and Washington Counties from Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
Throwback Thursday - ‘82 Earthquake
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Earthquakes in Aroostook County are a rare occurrence, but not unheard of. In this week’s Throwback Thursday Brian Bouchard shows us a time when an earthquake rocked the county. On January 9th, 1982 Aroostook County and New Brunswick were rocked by a 5.8 Magnitude...
Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
Madawaska Land Port of Entry On Track for Late 2023 Opening
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawaska Land Port of Entry is On Schedule to be completed by late 2023. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has a status update on this story. Alexandria Kelly, the Project Manager for the General Services Administration’s Madawaska Land Port of Entry Project says, it’s going well so far.
Hazardous Waste Interrupts Operations at Valley Recycling Facility
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Valley Recycling Facility in Frenchville was temporarily closed Wednesday following the discovery that fluorescent light bulbs containing mercury had been disposed of improperly. Valley Recycling Facility staff discovered a large quantity of the damaged bulbs in a demolition roll off dumpster that had been transported...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Snow Showers Develop to the South Today with Clouds Clearing This Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we started the morning off under partly cloudy skies before they built up and increased through the afternoon and into the evening. Those clouds have continue to increase this morning leading us to some chances for snow showers developing. The greater chance for this to occur will be in far southern portions of the county based on where the low pressure system is located.
Home sales drop in Maine as prices rise
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Fewer homes changed hands in Maine in 2022 compared to 2021, but the homes that did sell brought more money. According to the Maine Association of REALTORS, existing homes sales in Maine dropped nearly 17.5%, but the median sales price rose 12% to $335,000. In total, about 16,800 homes were sold in Maine in 2022, with prices peaking in June.
Canadian company files new proposal for Maine mine
PATTEN, Maine — A Canadian company that was rebuked by Maine regulators over a lack of details in a large-scale mining proposal has filed a new petition to develop a mine outside of Patten. The rezoning proposal dated Thursday was filed by Wolfden Resources, which is seeking a permit...
Snow Shower Chances for Southern Aroostook Tomorrow, with Better Weather Expected for the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After some sunshine to start this morning, cloud cover made its way back into the region during the afternoon, resulting in a gloomy end to the day today. A low-pressure system sitting off to our west this evening is expected to transfer its energy to a developing low-pressure system in the Gulf of Maine, resulting in snow shower chances for the southern and central parts of the county. Northern parts of the county remain stuck under the clouds, before the low-pressure system exits the region Friday night. This will allow high pressure to build in going into the weekend, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds expected both Saturday and Sunday.
A Mixture of Sun and Clouds Expected Before Clouds Increase Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had some snow showers develop into the northeastern section of the county during the morning hours. Those did continue into the afternoon creating a few inches of accumulation on the roadways. This morning clouds have decreased and that will set ourselves up for a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the daytime.
Sports Extra January 20th, 2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A calm night of Sports Extra as there was only one hockey game played in the county between Presque Isle and Houlton-Hodgdon. A slow night also gives us the chance to show highlights of teams that we normally don’t see in this area , We have highlights from our sister station WABI . And with the Basketball Tournament less than a month away and this year there are some major changes to the schedule.
