WDTV
Loretta Grace McElwee
Loretta Grace McElwee, 84, of Lost Creek passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport surrounded by loving family. Loretta was born in Tanner on January 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Quincy Greene “Hannigan” Smith and Alma Grace Heckert. In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by ten siblings: Layke Smith, Lucille Butler, Paige Smith, Wilma Cather, Wahneva Polk, Ruble Smith, Ford Smith, Willard Smith, Don Smith, and Dean Smith. On June 10, 1961, she married the love of her life, Edward “Ed” Dale McElwee. Together they shared 58 wonderful years before his passing on August 21, 2019. Loretta is survived by three children: Kevin McElwee and wife, Dana, of Cartersville, GA, David McElwee and wife, Missy, of Albuquerque, NM, and Sonya Turner and husband, Brett, of Good Hope; six grandchildren: Ryan Evan Turner, Brooke Allison Turner, Allyson Grace McElwee, Edward Kase McElwee, Madeline Paige McElwee and Maura Grace McElwee; one sister, Mary Louise Starett of Elyria, OH; one brother, Virgil Smith and wife, June, of Grafton, OH; and many nieces and nephews. Loretta was a 1957 Glenville High School graduate. Following graduation, she attended and graduated from Morgantown Beauty College. Loretta belonged to the First Baptist Church of Weston. For twenty-six years, Loretta and Ed enjoyed a wonderful retirement. Even snow wouldn’t stop their enjoyment of camping. She loved her time spent traveling to Alaska. Loretta spent much of her time sewing, reading, baking, and watching WVU woman’s basketball. What she loved most of all was time spent with her grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Good Hope Masonic Cemetery. We, at the Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Loretta Grace McElwee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass with the Monongalia County Quick Response Team joined First at 4 on Friday. They talked about a recent award they won, tactics used to prevent drug overdoses, and how the award helps the Monongalia County Quick Response Team. You...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Riversong Spa
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Riversong Spa in Bridgeport for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Jerry Thomas
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jerry Thomas, President of WV Toughman, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about WV Toughman returning to Clarksburg this weekend, notable matchups, and how WV Toughman history will be made this weekend. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Clarksburg Community Baby Shower
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deaonna and Diana with the Clarksburg Community Baby Shower joined First at 4 on Friday. Deaonna and Diana talked about the Clarksburg Community Baby Shower happening on Saturday and other groups involved in the event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WDTV
Representatives from Glenville State, Marshall to meet
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Representatives from Glenville State University and Marshall University are planning to meet this week to discuss future collaborations. Officials have scheduled the meeting for Friday at Glenville State. “I believe that our two institutions, Glenville State University and Marshall, already have a fantastic working relationship. The...
WDTV
Students involved in crash near North Marion High School
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
WDTV
One local couple says it’s never too late to get married
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Valentine’s Day was a month away. Love was already in the air as Judy and David Smith tied the knot at 75 years old. A celebration neither thought they would get to experience at this age. “It feels great. I never thought this was...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 19
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses ibonds. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
A Community Baby Shower held for expecting mother’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday. Deaonna Crowe who organized the community baby shower said she had many donations and thought what better way to give back than to give the items to expecting mothers. About 30 expecting...
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: How to make citrus cleaners
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of how to make citrus cleaners. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
New donut shop to replace The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new donut shop is set to replace The Donut Shop in downtown Buckhannon. The Donut Spot will reopen in early February, according to a release from Par Mar Stores. The Donut Spot will be operated by the same company that operates the Par Mar Stores...
WDTV
Clarksburg seeking downtown parking solutions
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Clarksburg is looking at some solutions to improve parking downtown. A study was launched after complaints and conflicts arose from the air garage paid parking behind the courthouse. The parking meters downtown generate revenue, but aren’t for long-term parking and Jackson Square is...
WDTV
Local student chosen to represent West Virginia in Senate Youth Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local student has been chosen to represent West Virginia in a prestigious group. Buckhannon native Henry Oscar Phillips was selected as one of the state’s delegates for the Senate Youth Program. He will be one of just 104 students around the country to be...
WDTV
Grafton high school basketball honors Flemington high school with throwback uniforms in victory over Preston
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Bearcats wore Flemington Greyhounds jerseys on Thursday night that honored the former school. Flemington’s last class was in 1990, the same year in which the basketball team made the state tournament for the first time in school history. A closer look at the uniforms is below, and the full story can be seen above.
WDTV
WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
WDTV
Bridgeport City Council to consider establishing fire dept. cost recovery fees
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new venture for the City of Bridgeport and the Fire Department will be considered for approval at Monday’s Council meeting with the first reading of an ordinance that would establish Fire Department cost recovery fees. In 2018, state legislation was passed to permit County...
WDTV
Homes for Harrison searching for volunteers for county-wide census
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Homes for Harrison is searching for volunteers to help end homelessness in the area. The nonprofit organization is gearing up for its annual Point-In-Time Count. The count is a county-wide census of people and families experiencing homelessness. Executive Director Mendi Scott said the organization counts in...
WDTV
Kenly Rogers, Kyleigh Fridley look back on time with East Fairmont as head coach Beckman surpasses 100 wins
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girl’s basketball is celebrating a milestone unlike many others this week. Head coach James Beckman recently surpassed the 100 career win mark, and since then, he’s taken time to reflect on what’s gotten him to this moment. “You always talk about...
Comments / 0