Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar.
seattlepi.com
Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Article continues below this ad. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan....
seattlepi.com
Florida congressman Steube injured after falling off ladder
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries" when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property on Florida's Gulf Coast, his office said Thursday. Article continues below this ad. Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit after...
seattlepi.com
Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana governor, dies at 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, has died, the governor announced in a Friday morning statement. The governor's office said she was 87. “She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason...
seattlepi.com
Wisconsin Assembly puts bail amendment on April ballot
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly gave a final, bipartisan push Thursday to a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail. Article continues below this ad. The measure will now go before voters to be ratified...
seattlepi.com
Arkansas panel advances bill to restrict drag performances
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Drag performances would be classified as adult-oriented businesses under an bill in Arkansas that a legislative panel endorsed Thursday. It's the latest in a growing number of Republican-backed proposals nationwide to restrict or ban the shows. Article continues below this ad. The state Senate...
Comments / 0