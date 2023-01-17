Read full article on original website
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Jeff Van Gundy Makes Case For Steph Curry, Not LeBron James, As Player of the Decade
The former coach says Curry is arguably the most valuable player of the last 10 years
LeBron Reacts to Learning He Played Against Opponent’s Dad
You can see the exact moment when he felt old.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
LeBron James’ Total Points Per Season: The King Of Longevity
LeBron James proves why he is one of the greatest players in NBA history. His longevity is unmatched and his total points per season show his consistency.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Lakers News: Watch LeBron James Throw Down a Huge Slam Against Houston
These were the two most explosive points of his huge night.
LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan
LeBron James recently reached the milestone of 100 40+ point games in his career. While this is amazing, he isn't even halfway to reaching Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan.
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About LeBron James' Chances Of Being Traded To The Warriors
LeBron James' move to the Golden State Warriors this season deemed unlikely by NBA insider.
This Day In Lakers History: Gary Payton, Slava Medvedenko Deliver In Close Win Over Clippers
The controversial 2003-04 season was filled with many highs and many lows for the Los Angeles Lakers in what eventually ended in a disappointing loss in the NBA Finals. The ‘championship or bust’ mentality, with four future Hall-of-Famers, was criticized as the team suffered a series of losses in the month December, along with injuries to the most of their stars.
LeBron is everything for Lakers. Too often, it’s not enough (until Davis returns).
LOS ANGELES — Sometimes, it is this simple:. Sunday, LeBron James was +19 in a game the Lakers lost by one. Monday, LeBron was +19 again — and scored a season-high 48 points — in a game the Lakers won by eight (over the team on an 11-game losing streak).
1988 NBA Award Winners: Michael Jordan Won The MVP And Defensive Player Of The Year Awards In The Same Season
Michael Jordan becomes the first player in NBA history to win the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season.
Antetokounmpo passes Durant for East All-Star voting lead
PARIS (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant for the All-Star Game voting lead among Eastern Conference players, now putting him on track to be a captain for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City. Antetokounmpo had 5,970,196 votes entering Thursday, the NBA...
Highest scoring games of LeBron James’ NBA career
LeBron James is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. And you don't become one of the league's best scorers without putting up a ton of big performances over the course of your career. The Los Angles Lakers star forward is just a few hundred points...
