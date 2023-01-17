ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Three separate searches lead to arrests in Chautauqua County

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sa7fB_0kHs24iW00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office with assisting law enforcement partners recently searched three residences in Jamestown, New York. Four people were charged with crimes.

The raids began at about 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 17. The first search was at a residence on the first block of Beech Street where investigators allegedly found more than 22 grams of fentanyl, more than 25 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging for the distribution of narcotics and $109 in cash.

Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested

The second search was at a residence on the first block of Charles Street. Investigators allegedly found 1.8 grams of fentanyl, 8 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging for the distribution of narcotics and $250 in cash.

The third search was at a residence on the 700 block of Cherry Street. Investigators allegedly found 21.1 grams of fentanyl, an unreported amount of methamphetamine and cocaine, scales and packaging for the distribution of narcotics and $79 in cash.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Shelly Cavallaro, 53, Alicia Osar, 34, and Sandra Pavlock, 43, all of Jamestown were charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd. Abner Gonzalez-Esquilin, 27, of Jamestown was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th.

Cavallaro, Osar and Pavlock were transported to Jamestown Police Department and were expected to be arraigned.

Gonzalez-Esquilin was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged with Felony Meth Possession, DWAI

A Jamestown man was arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening on the city's east side. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Jacob Snow in the area of East 2nd Street and Winsor Street shortly after 8:30 PM and determined that he was driving without a valid license and appeared to be under the influence. Snow was taken into custody, and further investigation found that he was allegedly in possession of 12 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia associated with the sale of illegal drugs. Snow was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and traffic citations. He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail and later sent to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is being held on $20,000 bail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Fugitive Arrested

City of Bradford Police are reporting the arrest of a wanted fugitive. On January 11th, officers responded to a residence on South Avenue attempting to locate 19-year-old Lex Gourley, who failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on drug and traffic charges while free on $10,000 unsecured bail. Officers eventually...
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Arrest City Man with Domestic Violence Warrant

A Jamestown man who had a domestic violence warrant was taken into custody Thursday morning. Jamestown Police responded to several calls during the early morning hours regarding a male with face tattoos running through backyards on the city's north side. Officers say numerous callers complained that the male was trying to enter parked vehicles and trying to enter residences uninvited. As officers were checking the area, they saw 37-year-old Omar Rosado, who matched the description of the suspicious male, in the backyard of a northside address. Rosado fled on foot through the backyards, attempting to evade arrest by jumping over fences. He was quickly caught by police and placed into custody and was additionally charged with 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville

ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Search Warrant Leads To Jamestown Narcotics Seizure

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A search warrant was executed in Jamestown on Tuesday and four individuals were taken into custody and charged with various drug offenses. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, along with the Jamestown Police Department, carried out the raid at three residences in the City of Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism

Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
SALAMANCA, NY
wesb.com

Kane Woman Accused of Stealing Car

A Kane woman is in McKean County Jail after allegedly stealing a car. According to a criminal complaint, the Kane Police were called out for the report of the stolen vehicle, and while an officer was entering the information into his computer, he was told that the person who had reported the theft had discovered a woman hiding in one of the outbuildings on his property, who then fled.
KANE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Four arrested in Chautauqua County drug busts

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested early Tuesday on drug charges following three search warrants in Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. The search warrants were conducted at three separate locations on Beech Street, Charles Street and Cherry Street, where quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine were found at varying locations, as well […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for gang-related murder

An Erie man has been sentenced for his involvement in an alleged gang-related attack. Mark Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and a weapons charge as a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars on the attempted homicide charge on Jan. 19. Police said members of the gang allegedly […]
ERIE, PA
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail accused of terroristic threats. City of Bradford Police arrested 47-year-old Shannon Lee Stuckey after a woman at a YWCA group home reported that she and her 3-year-old child had been threatened by Stuckey for over a week, saying that he threatened to stab them.
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy