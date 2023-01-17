ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Rutland, VT

newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon

MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
MENDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction

BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
ESSEX, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold

GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
GRANVILLE, NY
Q 105.7

Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say

VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Wardsboro man found not guilty in 2016 shooting death

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro man has been found not guilty in the shooting death of his neighbor in 2016. A Brattleboro jury Thursday exonerated Kevin Parker over the shooting death of Kirby Staib. Staib was found dead on an adjoining property on Gilfeather Road where the two men...
WARDSBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Ferrisburgh yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the intersection with Vermont Route 22A, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Alexandra Elvitsky, 69, of Vergennes, was traveling south on US Route 7, behind...
FERRISBURGH, VT
WCAX

Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say

A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A 28-year-old man from Whiting was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Pittsfield today. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 12:15 p.m. According to the report, Bradford Cram was traveling south prior to the crash. Cram went off the right side of...
PITTSFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

3 sentenced for drug trafficking charges in Rutland

BURLINGTON — Oscar Maldonado, 41, Jamal Jones, 34, and Curtis Christian, 31, all of New York City, were recently sentenced in United States District Court in Rutland following their guilty pleas to charges that they conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base, or actually distributed those substances.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.
HARTFORD, VT
NEWS10 ABC

New York City trio sentenced for Vermont drug conspiracy

Three New York City men have been sentenced in Rutland, Vermont, after conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base or having distributed those substances, according to law enforcement. Oscar Maldonado, 41, Jamal Jones, 34, and Curtis Christian, 31, previously pleaded guilty to charges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

