DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon
MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
Vermonter going 97 MPH charged with attempting to elude
A Rutland resident was charged with attempting to elude police after allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.
WATCH: Surveillance video of South Burlington armed robbery
The man accused of killing his girlfriend in their South Burlington home and then fleeing to Jamaica took a plea deal on Friday. A mild winter has VTrans fully stocked but plow drivers are in demand. Updated: 5 hours ago. The flakes are finally flying but as we know, snow...
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI #2 after head-on crash in Sunderland
SUNDERLAND — A 39-year-old man from Springfield was charged with his second DUI following an incident in Sunderland back in October. Police say they were notified of a hit-and-run crash on US Route 7 on October 31, 2022. According to the report, Christopher J. Cole was traveling north in...
Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction
BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold
GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. Police obtained new surveillance video of a man walking up to the counter at the Jolley on Shelburne Road at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the video, the robber shows...
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
Wardsboro man found not guilty in 2016 shooting death
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro man has been found not guilty in the shooting death of his neighbor in 2016. A Brattleboro jury Thursday exonerated Kevin Parker over the shooting death of Kirby Staib. Staib was found dead on an adjoining property on Gilfeather Road where the two men...
Two-vehicle crash in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Ferrisburgh yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the intersection with Vermont Route 22A, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Alexandra Elvitsky, 69, of Vergennes, was traveling south on US Route 7, behind...
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
Who’s policing the police? A look at law enforcement oversight in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Vermont state troopers faced disciplinary action in the first six months of last year. That information was released this week in a regular report by the State Police Advisory Commission, a body that provides oversight of state police conduct. It comes as residents of Burlington...
Single-vehicle rollover crash in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD — A 28-year-old man from Whiting was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Pittsfield today. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 12:15 p.m. According to the report, Bradford Cram was traveling south prior to the crash. Cram went off the right side of...
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a woman found dead at a Vermont recycling plant on Tuesday, and they say her death was likely an accident. The body of Jessica Morehouse, 34, of Hartford, was found Tuesday morning after a recycling truck emptied its contents at Casella’s White River Junction facility.
Police investigate death of man who was incarcerated in Vermont prison
Shawn Gero, 29, had been incarcerated at the St. Albans prison since December 2022. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigate death of man who was incarcerated in Vermont prison.
3 sentenced for drug trafficking charges in Rutland
BURLINGTON — Oscar Maldonado, 41, Jamal Jones, 34, and Curtis Christian, 31, all of New York City, were recently sentenced in United States District Court in Rutland following their guilty pleas to charges that they conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base, or actually distributed those substances.
New York City trio sentenced for Vermont drug conspiracy
Three New York City men have been sentenced in Rutland, Vermont, after conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base or having distributed those substances, according to law enforcement. Oscar Maldonado, 41, Jamal Jones, 34, and Curtis Christian, 31, previously pleaded guilty to charges.
