Schenectady teen accused of forging check
A Schenectady teen was arrested on Tuesday after state troopers say he deposited a forged check into his bank account.
NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
Schenectady man arrested after car chase
State police arrested Alexander Marcano, 43 of Schenectady on January 17. Marcano allegedly failed to follow commands from police ending up in a car chase.
Suspect with dozens of open cases charged with selling cocaine
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man currently behind bars with nearly 30 cases pending now faces additional drug charges. On January 19th, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Bryan S. Pallone, following an investigation into the sales of cocaine within Saratoga County. Pallone is accused of selling and possessing quantities of Cocaine.
Man convicted of possessing illegal handgun
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The Albany County District Attorney's Office is announcing the conviction of a man on a Criminal Possession of a Weapon Charge, in the Second Degree. They say this is a Class C Armed Violent Felony. Prosecutors say 51 year old Wantu Ackerman was found guilty by...
Woman with arrest warrant provides false name to police
Saugerties Police processed the suspect and then turned her over to the New York State Police.
Fulton County man charged with forcibly touching two juvenile males
FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Perth man faces two counts of forcible touching, accused of inappropriate physical contact with two separate juvenile males. On Friday, Devin James Martell, 27, was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators following multiple reports of inappropriate contact with a minor, in the Towns of Johnstown and Broadalbin.
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
Suspect In East Greenbush Cold Case Killing Takes Own Life As Police Close In, DA Says
Nearly 30 years after an elderly New York woman was found bludgeoned to death inside her apartment, the cold case has finally been solved. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, Jan. 19, that Jeremiah James Guyette had been identified as the sole suspect in the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins.
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
New Jersey man accused of damaging vehicles at Glens Falls Hospital with a machete
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Glens Falls Police Department arrested William Palangi, 53, after officers witnessed him damaging vehicles in the Glens Falls Hospital parking lot with a machete Thursday afternoon. Glens Falls Police received a report that a black Jeep Wrangler – which was driving erratically on...
Duo Breaks Into Nearly 100 Storage Units, Steals From Duanesburg Business, Police Say
Two people are facing charges after allegedly breaking into dozens of storage units in the region and stealing property, authorities said. State Police said troopers in Schenectady County were first contacted in early November 2022 with reports that multiple units had been broken into at Superior Storage, located in Duanesburg on Western Turnpike.
WRGB
City of Troy dealing with violence already in 2023
The Troy Police Department confirms three shots fired incidents already before the end of the first month of the new year. Police are investigating the incidents in the area of 102nd and 103rd streets. I spoke with one resident today who described to me the state of this distressed area "its sad when I was younger and planning to have kids. I couldn't wait to raise them in my home town now. I don't know what happened, a lot of parents or the city just gave up on these kids" says Alice St.Andrew.
Vacant Colonie hotel catches fire
We’re following breaking news out of Colonie. Crews responded to an early morning fire in Colonie. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a vacant hotel on Wolf Road. It’s not yet known if anyone is injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Newschannel 13...
WNYT
Albany man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
An Albany man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after failing to provide necessary food, water, medical care, and shelter to his dog.
