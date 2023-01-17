ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Suspect with dozens of open cases charged with selling cocaine

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man currently behind bars with nearly 30 cases pending now faces additional drug charges. On January 19th, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Bryan S. Pallone, following an investigation into the sales of cocaine within Saratoga County. Pallone is accused of selling and possessing quantities of Cocaine.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Man convicted of possessing illegal handgun

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The Albany County District Attorney's Office is announcing the conviction of a man on a Criminal Possession of a Weapon Charge, in the Second Degree. They say this is a Class C Armed Violent Felony. Prosecutors say 51 year old Wantu Ackerman was found guilty by...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Fulton County man charged with forcibly touching two juvenile males

FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Perth man faces two counts of forcible touching, accused of inappropriate physical contact with two separate juvenile males. On Friday, Devin James Martell, 27, was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators following multiple reports of inappropriate contact with a minor, in the Towns of Johnstown and Broadalbin.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

City of Troy dealing with violence already in 2023

The Troy Police Department confirms three shots fired incidents already before the end of the first month of the new year. Police are investigating the incidents in the area of 102nd and 103rd streets. I spoke with one resident today who described to me the state of this distressed area "its sad when I was younger and planning to have kids. I couldn't wait to raise them in my home town now. I don't know what happened, a lot of parents or the city just gave up on these kids" says Alice St.Andrew.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Vacant Colonie hotel catches fire

We’re following breaking news out of Colonie. Crews responded to an early morning fire in Colonie. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a vacant hotel on Wolf Road. It’s not yet known if anyone is injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Newschannel 13...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase

A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy