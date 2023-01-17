ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs: Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests

By ROB MAADDI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZpQv_0kHs1TUP00

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday.

The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would undergo more testing a day after being taken off the field by stretcher in a sobering scene that came just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated during a prime-time game.

"I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I," Gage wrote on Twitter. "I just wanted to let you all know that I'm doing great and in great spirits! Thank you!"

Gage was injured in the fourth quarter Monday night when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson. He appeared to try to get up but couldn’t and slammed his hand into the ground in frustration.

Players from both teams took a knee and prayed while medical personnel attended to Gage. Tom Brady, who threw the pass to Gage, stood near the medical staff before the game resumed.

“Definitely hope he’s doing well. He was moving so that’s a good sign,” teammate Lavonte David said after the game.

On Jan. 2, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Teammates were in tears while he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cincinnati. Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and watched from home as the Bills beat the Dolphins in an AFC wild-card game.

The immediate uncertainty surrounding Gage's injury sparked an outpouring of support on social media.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, an ESPN analyst, posted on Twitter: “Prayers up for Russell Gage.”

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
WSB Radio

Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe kills huge mountain lion in Colorado

DENVER — Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe has gone against large opponents during his career, but his latest foe was one big cat. Wolfe, who played eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and appeared in Super Bowl 50, posted the photograph on his Instagram account on Thursday. Wolfe, who stands 6 feet, 5 inches and played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati, was nearly engulfed by the big cat in the photo he posted.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WSB Radio

ESPN gives Georgia high praise for how it handled the transfer portal

The first transfer portal window officially closed on Wednesday, as it was the final day for players to enter the transfer portal until it reopens on May 1. Georgia saw plenty of action in the transfer portal, with 10 players departing the program. The most notable departure was wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Chiefs beat Jaguars to make AFC title game, but Patrick Mahomes' ankle is a big concern

The Kansas City Chiefs won a divisional round playoff game. They are going back to the AFC championship game. There won't be a lot of celebration. Part of the reason is the Chiefs are used to advancing to the NFL's final four. It's their fifth straight trip to the AFC championship game. But mostly it's because all anyone in Kansas City will be talking about for eight days is Patrick Mahomes' ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSB Radio

82 underclassmen officially eligible for 2023 NFL draft

Just over 80 players have officially declared to enter the 2023 draft early. The NFL released its annual list of players who had entered the draft after their third year of eligibility on Friday. Of the 82 players who officially declared, 69 are leaving school early while 13 underclassmen are declaring for the draft after getting their degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party

The rested Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the NFL playoff party on Saturday in the divisional round, adding a pair of heavyweights to the postseason mix. In the AFC, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the afternoon game. The Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided one of the most surprising playoff performances in recent history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 last weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSB Radio

Report: Twins deal batting champ Luis Arraez to Marlins for pitcher Pablo López

Reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez is headed to Miami in a deal that brings prized pitcher Pablo López to Minnesota. The Miami Marlins on Friday sent Lopez and two prospects to the Minnesota Twins to acquire Arraez, a nominal second baseman who will likely become a top-of-the-order fixture as the first baseman or designated hitter. The deal, reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, also sends two prospects to the Twins.
MIAMI, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
118K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy