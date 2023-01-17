Read full article on original website
Related
People
Father of 7 Sent Wife a Message Before He and Pilot Died in N.Y. Plane Crash: 'I Love You and the Kids'
Two men, who were members of Cleveland's Orthodox Jewish community, died after their plane crashed in a rural area of New York, according to authorities. The bodies of Benjamin Chafetz and Boruch Taub were found near their plane that crashed in Westchester County, a New York City suburb, on Thursday, WABC-TV reported.
6 things you should never store in bathroom cabinets (and where to put them instead)
Ever wondered what you should store under a bathroom sink and what you should not? I asked a professional organizer for her top tips
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Woman Hand Paints Tiled Bathroom Floor Black and it Comes Out Stunning
This is way cheaper than re-tiling.
One room, three ways: How 3 distinct looks completely transformed these kitchen remodels
A survey by OnePoll and Bosch Home Appliances determined that adults in the U.S. spend an average of 67 minutes per day in their kitchens — that's more than 400 hours per year. It makes sense, then, that kitchen renovations are the most popular home remodeling project. And as...
msn.com
My sister and I paid over $25,000 for a 10-day cruise. Look inside our 332-square-foot suite with a walk-in closet and tub.
Slide 1 of 17: Last summer, my sister and I booked a concierge suite on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer. The ship itself only has suites on board and ours was 332 square feet plus a large balcony. I found the room to be super spacious with ample room for both of us and all of our stuff. Read the original article on Insider.
Hungry pups: Randolph County Animal Services in need of dry dog food donations
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Triad animal shelters always need help getting homeless pets adopted into their forever families. Randolph County Animal Services is dealing with an additional problem - feeding their pups. The shelter posted on Facebook in January that they are in urgent need of dry dog food.
Do You Need To Install An Exhaust Fan In Your Bathroom?
The bathroom is a part of the home that sees immense temperature and humidity changes on a regular basis, meaning you may need an exhaust fan.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Generic and Soulless” Gray Bathroom Gets a Traditional Redo with Punch
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you think of classic, traditional, and historic homes, a few hallmarks likely spring to mind, such as subway tile backsplashes, textured tin ceilings, and schoolhouse-style lamps. Two other design features that feel synonymous with the style? Toile — popularized during the Colonial era on walls and curtains and pillowcases and still thriving today — or maybe a black and white checkered marble floor with flecks of sparkle or veining throughout.
Before and After: A Plain White Bathroom Gets a Rustic-Meets-Modern Redo with Cozy Cabin Vibes
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dreaming of a rustic, remote getaway? First, check out these 11 cabins and A-frames that’ll have you yearning for hibernation. And if you can’t go full-on bear mode or don’t have the time to escape to the woods at the moment, you can at least take a few design cues from cabins previously posted on Apartment Therapy. There’s knotty wood galore, plaid and flannel in spades, and fireplaces to fantasize about.
Tips To Make Cleaning Your Bathroom Easier
Not everyone wants to labor over their cleaning list. Here are some of our top tips if you're looking for ways to make scrubbing your bathroom easier.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0