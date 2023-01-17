Read full article on original website
Related
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
"John Hughes Must've Grown Up On Mars": People Are Debunking All The Bizarre Myths That Movies Perpetuate About American High School
" Napoleon Dynamite depicts a much more realistic American high school experience than Bring It On or Mean Girls."
Comments / 0