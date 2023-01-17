ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South... The post Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Spun

Report: Lamar Jackson Might Have 1 Preferred Destination

If the Baltimore Ravens can't come to a longterm extension agreement with Lamar Jackson this offseason, they're likely to hit him with the non-exclusive franchise tag. This move would allow prospective teams to negotiate with Jackson and sign him to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge

Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
bvmsports.com

Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly 'Wants' 1 Coach For Denver

After their disaster of a 2022 season, the Denver Broncos are hoping to land a big fish to lead them forward. But for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, there's apparently one coach he wants specifically. On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said that Wilson wants former Saints head ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Job He Wants

Stephen A. Smith already has a job that many people dream of. But on Wednesday night, the ESPN figurehead revealed his true dream job. During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity to promote his new memoir, Smith revealed that he one day hopes to host a late-night TV show. He specifically said ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons' Message For The 49ers Going Viral

One of the two NFC Divisional Round games is set to take place on Sunday evening between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.  The Cowboys are looking to advance to their first NFC Championship Game since 1995 while the 49ers are trying to get back there for the second-straight ...
LINCOLN, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Is Believed To Have Eliminated 1 Team

If Tom Brady is going to play another NFL season (or more), it won't be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's what his former teammate and good friend, Julian Edelman, is saying, anyway. Edelman does not think Brady will consider returning to Tampa Bay in 2023. “If he has another season, it’s not ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Colorado's Major Recruiting Flip

For the second year in a row, Deion Sanders has secured the commitment of the top cornerback in the class, this time landing 2023 five-star Cormani McClain. And Deion's son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders had an interesting response. On Thursday, McClain committed to the University of ...
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Ramsey fuels more trade rumors with deleted tweets

There has been a lot of talk since the regular season ended about the Los Angeles Rams potentially parting ways with Jalen Ramsey. If they do, the star cornerback thinks they would be making a huge mistake. Ramsey sparked speculation about his future when he sent a tweet indicating that Week 18 may have been... The post Jalen Ramsey fuels more trade rumors with deleted tweets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott vs. Brock Purdy Comparison Goes Viral

The quarterback matchup for Sunday's Cowboys-49ers playoff game will feature a seventh-year pro (Dak Prescott) against a seventh-round rookie (Brock Purdy). Purdy acquitted himself well in five regular season starts, and threw three touchdowns in San Francisco's Wild Card win over Seattle. ...
TEXAS STATE
