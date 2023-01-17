Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South... The post Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?
The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Report: Lamar Jackson Might Have 1 Preferred Destination
If the Baltimore Ravens can't come to a longterm extension agreement with Lamar Jackson this offseason, they're likely to hit him with the non-exclusive franchise tag. This move would allow prospective teams to negotiate with Jackson and sign him to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, the ...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
bvmsports.com
Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers
DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
Russell Wilson Reportedly 'Wants' 1 Coach For Denver
After their disaster of a 2022 season, the Denver Broncos are hoping to land a big fish to lead them forward. But for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, there's apparently one coach he wants specifically. On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said that Wilson wants former Saints head ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe unveiled his prediction for the Cowboys-49ers game set for this Sunday. Sharpe has the 49ers winning 23-20 and punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. While both sides are pretty even, Sharpe gives the 49ers' skill ...
Draymond Green Says He Will Retire After His 15th NBA Season
"It’s become more and more evident to me that 15 is the right number," Green said.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Job He Wants
Stephen A. Smith already has a job that many people dream of. But on Wednesday night, the ESPN figurehead revealed his true dream job. During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity to promote his new memoir, Smith revealed that he one day hopes to host a late-night TV show. He specifically said ...
Look: Micah Parsons' Message For The 49ers Going Viral
One of the two NFC Divisional Round games is set to take place on Sunday evening between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys are looking to advance to their first NFC Championship Game since 1995 while the 49ers are trying to get back there for the second-straight ...
Look: Tom Brady Is Believed To Have Eliminated 1 Team
If Tom Brady is going to play another NFL season (or more), it won't be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's what his former teammate and good friend, Julian Edelman, is saying, anyway. Edelman does not think Brady will consider returning to Tampa Bay in 2023. “If he has another season, it’s not ...
Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Colorado's Major Recruiting Flip
For the second year in a row, Deion Sanders has secured the commitment of the top cornerback in the class, this time landing 2023 five-star Cormani McClain. And Deion's son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders had an interesting response. On Thursday, McClain committed to the University of ...
Jalen Ramsey fuels more trade rumors with deleted tweets
There has been a lot of talk since the regular season ended about the Los Angeles Rams potentially parting ways with Jalen Ramsey. If they do, the star cornerback thinks they would be making a huge mistake. Ramsey sparked speculation about his future when he sent a tweet indicating that Week 18 may have been... The post Jalen Ramsey fuels more trade rumors with deleted tweets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ravens request OC interview with Seahawks' Dave Canales
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters this week that the franchise will “cast a wide net” for what he considers to be “one of the top football coaching jobs in the world,” according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The team has followed through on...
Look: Dak Prescott vs. Brock Purdy Comparison Goes Viral
The quarterback matchup for Sunday's Cowboys-49ers playoff game will feature a seventh-year pro (Dak Prescott) against a seventh-round rookie (Brock Purdy). Purdy acquitted himself well in five regular season starts, and threw three touchdowns in San Francisco's Wild Card win over Seattle. ...
