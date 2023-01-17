Read full article on original website
Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
Richland authorities investigating stabbing of officer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the stabbing of an officer that happened Jan. 11 at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say they received a report from jail staff about an inmate stabbing an officer with a metal object. The incident is...
Richland One releases statement after former employee arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland District One released a statement regarding the arrest of a former Columbia High School employee by authorities. Earlier today, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a former school employee on sexual battery charges. Joshua Curenton, 29, a former Columbia High School...
Columbia Police charge three individuals in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points narcotics investigation. Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana....
Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
Fentanyl induced homicide bill underway at SC Statehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring homicide charges for Fentanyl overdose deaths in the State. The latest data from DHEC shows 61 deaths related to the drug in 2020 in Richland County alone and 78 in Lexington. Meanwhile, a record...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department celebrates 10 new additions at graduation ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department employs more than 700 uniformed officers. Friday, 10 more deputies joined their ranks. “A lot of people think people don’t want to be cops. I think today proves that wrong. Here’s 10 new Richland County deputies who are starting and are going to hit the ground running,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
DHEC sees increase in severe Covid-19 cases in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Severe cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in South Carolina. Today officials with DHEC announced they have seen a spike in the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 as well as deaths related to the virus. Richland County is among the counties where officials say...
Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
Lexington-Richland School District Five addresses half-day message error
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington-Richland School District Five is reminding students, parents, and staff that Jan. 20 is a regular school day. The reminder comes after school officials say a message was sent to families in error stating a half-day schedule for tomorrow. The message was sent this morning through...
Food and clothes provided to Colony Apartments’ residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Residents at the Colony Apartments forced to evacuate nearly three weeks ago are finally starting to move back in their homes. Many were required to leave during some of the coldest weather we’ve seen this winter, after City officials learned numerous units did not have heat or water.
Litchfield Lane back open after house fire shut access to neighborhood
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) — County of Lexington officials say Litchfield Lane is back open after a house fire caused parts of the road to close Thursday night. According to investigators, firefighters responded to the fire on the 400 block of Litchfield Lane before 8 p.m. and found a small fire in the kitchen.
Doug Currin speaks to Airport High School journalism students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today ABC Columbia’s own Doug Currin spoke to the youth of America over at Airport High School. Doug lectured on our business of news gathering, content, how to stay fair and accurate while being quick to break news. The students in Dr. Rasmussen’s journalism...
LGBTQ+ advocates, lawmakers gather at Statehouse in opposition to bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— LGBTQ+ advocates and Democratic lawmakers gathered at the State House today in opposition to bills they say are discriminatory. For example the group says measures allowing parents to direct their child’s education, limiting the medical treatment of transgender people, and a bill they say would allow people and businesses to discriminate against people based on sexual orientation.
Bank of America, Zelle customers allege continued fraud issues, missing funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling out Bank of America and the money transfer company Zelle for alleged fraud issues again. In a tweet, Warren said, “Bank of America and Zelle are apparently failing customers again, with money somehow disappearing from accounts.”. The tweet comes...
Richland School District 2 names Nancy Gregory interim superintendent
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Richland School District 2 now has a new superintendent after a special called meeting Thursday night named a temporary replacement. Tuesday, the school district and Superintendent Baron Davis decided to mutually end his contract. His resignation was effective immediately. After three and a half hours...
Richland Library Cafe reopens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The in-library dining space is located on the first...
United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium looking for volunteers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to help kids strengthen their reading skills through United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium and they are looking for volunteers. ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education and Resiliency Director and Deja Vaughn, MRC Operations Manager...
CDC: Tips on caring for backyard poultry safely
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—With egg prices continuing to soar many people have taken to buying and raising chickens instead. But the CDC is warning people that your own backyard flock carries some health risks. Backyard chicken coops have been connected to over a thousand people getting sick with Salmonella over...
Tyler Ryan learns from agent Jeannette Womble about Federal and State options for down payments
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — It is no secret that the cost of obtaining the American Dream…owning a home…has becoming increasingly out of reach for many Americans. Between rising home prices, inventory, and the cost of most everything else on the way up, means that many families find themselves with less money in the bank. Less money that can be used for a down payment or closing costs when they do find a dream home.
