CAMDEN, S.C. — A new budget amendment for the City of Camden means new police cars for the Camden Police Department. "It will be the second reading on Tuesday evening to purchase two new police cars and a new pick-up truck for the police department, that stems back from our cars, we have cars, replacing them that are 2009s-2010s lots of milage lots of break downs," says finance director for The City of Camden, Debra Courtney.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO